WENDELL — Wendell High School football coach and teacher Michael Konrad was not expecting to receive a video message from Peyton Manning in his first-period class on Tuesday.
But when he opened an email from Riddell, a company that makes football equipment, there was a short video message from Manning, one of the greatest football players of all time, telling Konrad that his program had won a $10,000 grant for equipment.
“I was like, “Guys, stop what you’re doing right now, we’re going to watch this video,’” Konrad said to his class. “The kids are like, ‘No way, Peyton Manning is talking about Wendell High School.’”
Konrad, who is in his first year as head coach at Wendell, applied for the grant in July. He had been an assistant for the team for one season before that, and was familiar with the program’s aging equipment. It still met all of the safety standards and requirements, but he wanted to do better. Once he was named the head coach, he made getting new gear a priority.
“A helmet only lasts so long before you have to throw it away and get a new one,” Konrad said. “When I took over as head coach, my big initiative was to get good equipment, new equipment, and let’s get some quality stuff that not only kids feel safe playing in, but they can get excited about.”
He began researching different grants to apply for and settled on Riddell’s program, which is part of its Smarter Football initiative. The coach was familiar with Riddell equipment and was particularly interested in the company’s helmets.
The program received more than 800 applications this year with applicants needing to detail how they promoted player safety, community service and team development in their pitch.
Wendell makes player safety and wellness a top priority, Konrad said. The program is Heads Up certified through USA Football.
“Riddell identified that, they identified what teams are doing different that are making kids safer while playing football, while still having fun and enjoying the game the way it’s meant to be played,” Konrad said. “We’re doing that here at Wendell.”
The announcement that Wendell had earned the grant set off a wave of excitement through the school in what was already an energetic homecoming week, Konrad said. He said both football players and people outside the program are ecstatic.
The Trojans host on Payette, Friday at 7 p.m.
