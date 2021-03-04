Wendell, Dietrich, Carey, Oakley get wins Thursday at state boys basketball tournament

Senior Joe DeMasters gave the Trojans their first lead at 28-27 and junior Zade Swainston hit one of two free throws with 30 seconds remaining for the two point lead. Senior Isaac Slade stole the ball from New Plymouth on the missed second shot. Slade was fouled and missed his free throw and the Pilgrims rebounded and took a timeout with 10 seconds remaining. They brought the ball to their end of the the court and took the last ditch shot that missed. Kelsey finished with 11 points and DeMasters added seven points and had six rebounds and junior Zade Swainston also had six boards. For New Plymouth, Casey Arritola and Matt Hall each had six points.