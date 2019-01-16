Little movement was made by any Magic Valley high school girls basketball team in the latest state media poll, released on Wednesday.
For the first time all season, Minico (12-6) failed to earn a vote. The Spartans had been a mainstay in the top five all season, before performances over the holidays relegated them among the vote getters. The Spartans went 2-1 since last week's poll was released, with a 14-point loss at Highland seemingly the driving factor in their drop from the poll.
This week, no local team made an appearance in the 4A classification.
Gooding (12-6), which tied for No. 5 with Teton in 3A last week, stayed put in that fifth spot, but now has sole possession of it after Teton dropped out of the rankings.
The 2A rankings remained without a team from the Magic Valley, as Declo (13-5) and Wendell (1-16) remain on the outside looking in.
Shoshone's reign as the No. 2 team in 1A Division I continued for the ninth week out of nine this season, as the Indians (15-1) remain a one-loss team and trail only Prairie, the unanimous No. 1, as the Pirates have not lost a game yet this campaign.
Carey (13-1), which made the leap to No. 2 in 1A Division II last week, made the biggest move of any local teams, without actually making a move. The Panthers received first place votes for the first time this season, garnering two selections as the top team in the state.
No. 1 Sho-Ban stayed there, despite suffering its first loss of the season, and received seven first place votes. Genesis Prep, which fell out of the top five entirely, still received one first place vote. However, the Panthers are seemingly gaining attention as one of the classification's top teams.
Dietrich, which will face Carey in a big conference tilt next week, earned votes but could not crack the top five this week.
WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
Records are through Jan. 15, 2019
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (10) 17-0 50 1
2. Lake City 16-2 39 2
3. Timberline 13-4 23 3
4. Eagle 14-3 20 4
5. Boise 13-4 18 5
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (10) 19-0 50 1
2. Bonneville 18-0 39 2
3. Middleton 15-2 28 3
4. Bishop Kelly 13-3 22 4
5. Blackfoot 15-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (7) 15-2 45 1
2. Parma (2) 17-1 39 2
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 17-2 36 3
4. Bonners Ferry 13-4 17 4
5. Gooding 12-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (10) 16-0 50 1
2. Melba 16-1 35 2
3. Ririe 14-4 32 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 15-2 19 T-4
T-5. West Jefferson 13-4 5 T-4
T-5. Malad 12-6 5 -
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 3, Firth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (10) 15-0 50 1
2. Shoshone 15-1 38 2
3. Lapwai 13-4 32 3
4. Riverstone 12-2 12 -
T-5. Troy 10-4 8 5
T-5. Rimrock 14-2 8 4
Others receiving votes: Genesee 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (7) 17-1 47 1
2. Carey (2) 13-1 40 2
3. Kendrick 13-3 18 4
4. Salmon River 12-2 13 -
5. Rockland 13-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep (1) 11, Dietrich 8, Nezperce 1
Voters
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Mark Nelke, Coeur díAlene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.