As far as Magic Valley representatives go, nothing changed in the latest girls high school basketball state media poll, released on Wednesday.
Gooding, Shoshone and Carey, all ranked last week, remained ranked in the same spots they took up in that poll, while no other teams made the top five or received votes.
The Senators (14-6) stayed at No. 5 in the 3A classification. Gooding has won its last five games, three of which were conference contests, and will enter the Sawtooth Central Idaho conference tournament as the top-ranked team, following its regular-season finale at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Shoshone (18-1) remains the No. 2 team in 1A Division I, unable to unseat No. 1 Prairie (16-0). The Pirates were again the unanimous No. 1, but the Indians sit right behind them. The Indians have not lost in conference play and will be the top seed in the Snake River Conference tournament.
The Indians have not lost since a Dec. 11 meeting with Carey, reeling off 11 straight wins.
Carey (15-1) plays one more contest, at Richfield on Thursday, before the district tournament. However, the Panthers locked up the No. 1 seed at the Sawtooth Conference playoffs after defeating Dietrich on Tuesday. The Panthers underwent the only change in the rankings, having garnered a third first place vote after earning two last week. They still sit behind No. 1 Sho-Ban (17-1) in the rankings.
Carey's only loss came to Shoshone on Nov. 20 in its third game of the season. The Panthers have now won 13 straight.
Dietrich (15-3) had been in and out of the poll all season and, despite gaining several votes last week, received none, following wins over Camas County and Glenns Ferry, then the loss to Carey.
WEEK 10 MEDIA POLL
Records are through Jan. 22, 2019
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 19-0 40 1
2. Lake City 17-3 30 2
3. Eagle 17-3 23 4
4. Boise 14-5 15 5
5. Timberline 14-5 12 3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (8) 20-0 40 1
2. Bonneville 20-0 32 2
3. Middleton 16-2 24 3
4. Bishop Kelly 14-4 12 4
5. Blackfoot 16-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (7) 16-2 39 1
2. Sugar-Salem (1) 18-2 31 3
3. Parma 18-2 26 2
4. Bonners Ferry 13-5 15 4
5. Gooding 14-6 7 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 19-0 40 1
2. Melba 19-1 28 2
3. Ririe 15-4 27 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 17-3 13 4
5. Malad 14-6 6 T-5
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 3, Grangeville 2, St. Maries 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (8) 16-0 40 1
2. Shoshone 18-1 29 2
3. Lapwai 14-4 27 3
4. Rimrock 17-2 8 T-5
5. Troy 12-5 7 T-5
Others receiving votes: Notus 4, Riverstone 3, Genesee 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (4) 17-1 36 1
2. Carey (3) 15-1 33 2
3. Salmon River 14-2 20 4
4. Kendrick 16-3 12 3
T-5. Rockland 15-3 8 5
T-5. Genesis Prep (1) 7-9 8 -
Others receiving votes: Mackay 2, Nezperce 1
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
