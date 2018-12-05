Try 1 month for 99¢
The Hagerman High School girls basketball team was rewarded for its 6-0 start and entered the 1A Division II rankings for the first time this season in the latest state media poll, released Wednesday.

Hagerman opened the season with five straight games on the road, then finally returned home on Tuesday. The Pirates passed their opening test with flying colors, remaining unbeaten through the first few weeks of the season.

Elsewhere, Shoshone stayed put in its No. 2 spot in 1A Division I and received one first-place vote, as it has also maintained an unblemished record through its first six games. The Indians only trail Prairie, which holds the top spot.

After Kimberly (4-2) opened the season ranked No. 5 in 3A, Gooding (6-2) snatched the Bulldogs' spot last week. This week, the two are tied for the fifth spot in the classification. Kimberly defeated Gooding 46-42 on Nov. 29.

The final local team to hit the rankings is Minico (7-1), which suffered its first loss of the season to Preston on Tuesday and dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in 4A.

Declo (6-2) received votes in 2A, while Carey (5-1) and Dietrich (5-1) received votes in 1A Division II. The Blue Devils tied with Salmon River for the No. 5 spot last week, but made way for Hagerman.

Week 3 Idaho high school girls basketball media poll

Records are through Dec. 4, 2018

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 7-0 48 1

2. Eagle (2) 6-0 42 2

3. Lake City 4-2 25 T-3

4. Boise 6-2 22 5

5. Meridian 4-2 13 T-3

Others receiving votes: None

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (8) 6-0 45 1

2. Middleton (1) 6-0 33 2

3. Bonneville 5-0 24 4

4. Mountain Home 8-0 20 5

5. Minico 7-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Caldwell 8, Blackfoot (1) 5

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (10) 6-0 50 1

2. Snake River 4-0 36 3

3. Parma 5-1 29 4

4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 21 2

T-5. Gooding 6-2 4 5

T-5. Kimberly 4-2 4 -

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, Bonners Ferry 3

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (10) 6-0 50 1

2. Firth 5-0 35 3

3. Ririe 4-2 25 2

4. Grangeville 5-2 17 4

5. Melba 6-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Marsing 6, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Jefferson 2, Malad 2, New Plymouth 1, Declo 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 5-0 49 1

2. Shoshone (1) 6-0 36 2

3. Lapwai 3-2 30 3

4. Rimrock 5-0 16 5

5. Genesee 4-1 15 4

Others receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 2, Challis 1, Troy 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (8) 2-0 45 1

2. Sho-Ban (2) 7-0 42 2

3. Nezperce 6-0 24 3

4. Rockland 5-0 14 4

5. Hagerman 6-0 9 -

Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Dietrich 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Kendrick 2, Salmon River 2

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

