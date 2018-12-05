The Hagerman High School girls basketball team was rewarded for its 6-0 start and entered the 1A Division II rankings for the first time this season in the latest state media poll, released Wednesday.
Hagerman opened the season with five straight games on the road, then finally returned home on Tuesday. The Pirates passed their opening test with flying colors, remaining unbeaten through the first few weeks of the season.
Elsewhere, Shoshone stayed put in its No. 2 spot in 1A Division I and received one first-place vote, as it has also maintained an unblemished record through its first six games. The Indians only trail Prairie, which holds the top spot.
After Kimberly (4-2) opened the season ranked No. 5 in 3A, Gooding (6-2) snatched the Bulldogs' spot last week. This week, the two are tied for the fifth spot in the classification. Kimberly defeated Gooding 46-42 on Nov. 29.
The final local team to hit the rankings is Minico (7-1), which suffered its first loss of the season to Preston on Tuesday and dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in 4A.
Declo (6-2) received votes in 2A, while Carey (5-1) and Dietrich (5-1) received votes in 1A Division II. The Blue Devils tied with Salmon River for the No. 5 spot last week, but made way for Hagerman.
Week 3 Idaho high school girls basketball media poll
Records are through Dec. 4, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 7-0 48 1
2. Eagle (2) 6-0 42 2
3. Lake City 4-2 25 T-3
4. Boise 6-2 22 5
5. Meridian 4-2 13 T-3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (8) 6-0 45 1
2. Middleton (1) 6-0 33 2
3. Bonneville 5-0 24 4
4. Mountain Home 8-0 20 5
5. Minico 7-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: Caldwell 8, Blackfoot (1) 5
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (10) 6-0 50 1
2. Snake River 4-0 36 3
3. Parma 5-1 29 4
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 21 2
T-5. Gooding 6-2 4 5
T-5. Kimberly 4-2 4 -
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3, Bonners Ferry 3
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (10) 6-0 50 1
2. Firth 5-0 35 3
3. Ririe 4-2 25 2
4. Grangeville 5-2 17 4
5. Melba 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Marsing 6, Cole Valley Christian 2, West Jefferson 2, Malad 2, New Plymouth 1, Declo 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (9) 5-0 49 1
2. Shoshone (1) 6-0 36 2
3. Lapwai 3-2 30 3
4. Rimrock 5-0 16 5
5. Genesee 4-1 15 4
Others receiving votes: Greenleaf Friends 2, Challis 1, Troy 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (8) 2-0 45 1
2. Sho-Ban (2) 7-0 42 2
3. Nezperce 6-0 24 3
4. Rockland 5-0 14 4
5. Hagerman 6-0 9 -
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Dietrich 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Kendrick 2, Salmon River 2
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
