Try 1 month for 99¢
Bingham
Buy Now

Dietrich's Matigan Bingham looks to the hoop during practice Tuesday evening, May 30, 2017, at Dietrich High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

After lengthy spells out of the polls, both the Carey and Dietrich High School girls basketball teams returned to the 1A Division II top five in the latest state media poll, released on Wednesday. 

Carey (9-1) was included in the first week's poll, while Dietrich (10-1) replaced the Panthers in the second. However, neither had been in the top five since that week, while still receiving votes. Now, the two conference rivals are tied four the No. 4 spot.

Both Carey and Deitrich are one loss teams, but both have grown since that loss. Carey lost its third game of the season to Shoshone, but beat the Indians on Dec. 11. Meanwhile, Dietrich lost its season-opener by 10 points to Gooding, but defeated the Senators by one point on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, in 4A, Minico (8-3) remains in the No. 4 spot, albeit tied with Caldwell after having sole possession of it last week. The Spartans dropped back-to-back games to Century and Rigby last week, but managed to hold relatively firm in the standings.

In 3A, Gooding (8-3) stayed put in the No. 5 spot. The Senators defeated Filer by eight last week, before falling in that one-point loss to Dietrich on Tuesday. 

Shoshone (10-1) remained in the No. 2 position that its held every week in the poll, trailing only unbeaten Prairie, which resides in the top spot in 1A Division I.

Along with Carey and Dietrich, Hagerman had often been hovering around the poll in 1A Division II, even slipping in at No. 5 a few weeks ago, but received no votes this time around.

Week 5 Idaho high school girls basketball media poll

Records are through Dec. 18, 2018

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (9) 12-0 45 1

2. Eagle 8-2 35 2

3. Lake City 7-2 25 3

4. Boise 9-3 20 4

5. Timberline 6-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: None

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (8) 11-0 44 1

2. Bonneville (1) 9-0 36 2

3. Middleton 8-1 26 3

T-4. Minico 8-3 8 4

T-4. Caldwell 8-1 8 -

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 6, Blackfoot 4, Bishop Kelly 3

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (8) 9-1 44 1

2. Parma (1) 10-1 33 2

3. Sugar-Salem 8-2 30 4

4. Snake River 7-3 13 3

5. Gooding 8-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Teton 4

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 11-0 45 1

2. Melba 10-1 29 2

3. Ririe 6-4 28 3

4. Firth 7-3 15 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 9-2 13 5

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, St. Maries 2, New Plymouth 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 9-0 45 1

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

2. Shoshone 10-1 32 2

3. Lapwai 7-3 28 3

4. Rimrock 9-0 19 4

5. Genesee 6-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: Troy 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sho-Ban (8) 12-0 44 1

2. Genesis Prep (1) 4-2 25 2

3. Rockland 10-1 24 3

T-4. Carey 9-1 11 -

T-4. Dietrich 10-1 11 -

Others receiving votes: Nezperce 9, Salmon River 8, Kendrick 3

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments