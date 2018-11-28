Shoshone's unbeaten start and convincing victories in its opening four games was enough to bump it up to the No. 2 spot in the 1A Division I rankings in the latest state media poll, released Wednesday.
The Indians (4-0, 1-0) were in the No. 3 spot in the opening rankings of the season, but a nine-point victory against Valley on Tuesday and Lapwai's second loss of the season helped Shoshone make the leap, trailing only Prairie (3-0), which received all nine first-place votes.
Shoshone will host Raft River on Thursday with hopes of continuing its strong start to the season.
Elsewhere, Minico jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the 4A poll, following a 6-0 start to the campaign. The Spartans crushed Pocatello 64-40 on Tuesday to jump Bonneville (4-0).
In 3A, Gooding entered the top five for the first time this season after receiving votes last week. The Senators (4-0, 1-0) defeated Buhl 48-43 on Tuesday. Kimberly, ranked No. 5 in the first poll, dropped out after a 46-40 loss to Declo on Tuesday.
After Carey tied for No. 5 in the first poll and Dietrich had votes but sat on the outside, looking in, the two 1A Division II teams have swapped spots. The Blue Devils (4-1) blew out Castleford 60-23 on Tuesday, while the Panthers (2-1) had not played prior to voting since losing 40-34 to Shoshone.
Week 2 Idaho girls basketball media poll
All records of Wednesday, Nov. 28
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (7) 5-0 43 1
2. Eagle (2) 5-0 38 2
T-3. Meridian 3-0 20 5
T-3. Lake City 3-1 20 4
5. Boise 4-2 14 3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 4-0 41 1
2. Middleton (1) 4-0 32 2
3. Minico 6-0 21 4
4. Bonneville 4-0 20 3
5. Mountain Home 6-0 10 -
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot (1) 5, Caldwell 5, Bishop Kelly 1
Class 3A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (9) 4-0 45 1
2. Sugar-Salem 2-1 33 T-2
3. Snake River 3-0 25 T-2
4. Parma 3-1 14 4
5. Gooding 4-0 13 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Kellogg 1
Class 2A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (9) 3-0 45 1
2. Ririe 3-1 29 2
3. Firth 4-0 26 3
4. Grangeville 4-0 13 —
5. Melba 4-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 6, West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (9) 3-0 35 1
2. Shoshone 4-0 22 3
3. Lapwai 2-2 21 2
4. Genesee 3-1 17 4
5. Rimrock 4-0 14 5
Others receiving votes: Challis 7
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (6) 0-0 41 1
2. Sho-Ban (3) 4-0 37 2
3. Nezperce 5-0 23 3
4. Rockland 4-0 14 4
T-5. Salmon River 1-1 6 T-5
T-5. Dietrich 4-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Horseshoe Bend 2, Hagerman 1, Kendrick 1
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.