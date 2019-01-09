Try 1 month for 99¢
Shoshone Girls basketball
Buy Now

Shoshone's Patti Fitzgerald (10) and Cierra Hennings (22) double-teams Wendell's Aspen Stinemates during non-conference play Thursday night, Dec. 20, 2018, at Shoshone High school.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

For the eighth week out of eight total, the Shoshone High School girls basketball team came in at 1A Division I's No. 2 spot in the latest state media poll, released on Wednesday.

The Indians (14-1) have not dropped a contest since the last poll was released on Dec. 19, going 4-0 in the process and averaging a margin of victory of 14 points.

Another team came in at No. 2, thanks to a jump up the board. Carey (11-1), the only team to defeat Shoshone this season, is now behind only unbeaten Sho-Ban in the 1A Division II ranks.

The Panthers were previously tied with conference foe Dietrich for the No. 4 slot, but two convincing wins—by an average of 26 points—helped them make the leap up in the rankings.

Elsewhere, Minico, a mainstay in the 4A poll all season, dropped out for the first time. The Spartans (10-5) went 2-2 over the holidays dropping a contest to Caldwell, which whom they were tied for fourth in the last poll, and 5A Eagle. Minico did still receive votes.

Gooding (10-6) stayed at the No. 5 spot it had been in for a few weeks, albeit tied with Teton. The Senators went 2-3 since the last poll, however, two of those losses came against 4A opponents, which likely influenced Gooding's ability to stay among the ranked.

No local teams received votes in 2A, and Shoshone was the only team involved in the 1A Division I poll.

Carey was the only 1A Division II team ranked this week, but Dietrich(11-2), despite falling out of the rankings, received the most votes out of the non-ranked squads. Hagerman (12-3) also received votes.

Week 8 Idaho high school girls basketball media poll

Records are through Jan. 8, 2019

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (9) 15-0 45 1

2. Lake City 14-2 32 3

3. Timberline 12-3 27 5

4. Eagle 12-3 18 2

5. Boise 11-4 11 4

Others receiving votes: Rigby 2

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (9) 16-0 45 1

2. Bonneville 15-0 36 2

3. Middleton 13-2 25 3

4. Bishop Kelly 11-3 10 -

5. Blackfoot 12-2 8 -

Others receiving votes: Caldwell 4, Mountain Home 4, Minico 3

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (6) 12-2 39 1

2. Parma (2) 16-1 36 2

3. Sugar-Salem (1) 13-2 33 3

4. Bonners Ferry 11-4 11 -

T-5. Gooding 10-6 6 5

T-5. Teton 8-5 6 -

Others receiving votes: Snake River 4

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 14-0 45 1

2. Melba 15-1 33 2

3. Ririe 11-4 30 3

T-4. Cole Valley Christian 14-2 11 5

T-4. West Jefferson 13-3 11 -

Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Grangeville 2, Malad 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 12-0 45 1

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

2. Shoshone 14-1 34 2

3. Lapwai 11-4 28 3

4. Rimrock 13-1 11 4

5. Troy 10-3 8 -

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 7, Genesee 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sho-Ban (8) 14-0 44 1

2. Carey 11-1 30 T-4

3. Genesis Prep (1) 5-6 17 2

4. Kendrick 11-2 11 -

5. Rockland 12-3 10 3

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 8, Salmon River 8, Hagerman 4, Nezperce 3

Voters

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments