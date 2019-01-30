For the third consecutive week, not too much changed for Magic Valley high school girls basketball teams in the most recent state media poll, which will be the final one this season, as district tournament play is underway and teams fight for a spot in the state tournaments.
Shoshone (20-1) has been a constant in 1A Division I’s No. 2 slot all season, trailing previously unbeaten Prairie, which had consistently received all the first place votes.
However, the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season, as Lapwai got the best of them. Along with Prairie and Lapwai, Shoshone received first place votes, but the Wildcats earned the most and hold the top spot, while the Indians and Pirates settle for a tie at No. 2.
Shoshone won its opening Snake River Conference tournament game and will play in the finals on Feb. 4.
Carey (16-1), meanwhile, held firm in its No. 2 spot, too. After earning three first place votes in 1A Division II last week, the Panthers got just two this week, as Sho-Ban earned six votes and stays at No. 1. Dietrich (15-3) also received a vote, but has not found its way back into the poll after surfacing around No. 5 in previous weeks.
The Panthers and Blue Devils begin district tournament play on Friday.
No other Magic Valley teams were ranked after Gooding (15-7) fell out of the 3A rankings, following a shock defeat to Buhl in the opening round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament. The Senators still received votes, though, as they’ll look to battle their way back to the finals in the district tournament.
WEEK 11 MEDIA POLL
WEEK 11 MEDIA POLL
Records are through Jan. 29, 2019
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (9) 20-0 45 1
2. Lake City 18-3 33 2
3. Eagle 17-4 29 4
4. Boise 15-5 19 5
5. Timberline 15-5 8 3
Others receiving votes: Highland 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (9) 21-0 45 1
2. Bonneville 21-0 36 2
3. Middleton 18-2 26 3
4. Blackfoot 17-3 15 5
5. Bishop Kelly 16-4 13 4
Others receiving votes: None
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (7) 18-2 42 1
2. Sugar-Salem (2) 20-2 38 2
3. Parma 19-2 27 3
4. Bonners Ferry 15-5 13 4
5. Snake River 13-7 9 -
Others receiving votes: Gooding 6
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (9) 21-0 45 1
2. Melba 20-1 31 2
3. Ririe 18-4 29 3
4. Cole Valley Christian 18-3 14 4
T-5. Malad 14-7 6 5
T-5. Firth 13-7 6 -
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 17-4 41 3
T-2. Prairie (1) 17-2 33 1
T-2. Shoshone (2) 20-1 33 2
4. Rimrock 18-2 18 4
5. Troy 14-5 8 5
Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (6) 19-1 42 1
2. Carey (2) 16-1 31 2
3. Salmon River (1) 17-2 30 3
4. Rockland 19-4 9 T-5
5. Nezperce 18-2 8 -
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 6, Genesis Prep 5, Tri-Valley 2, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.