For the third consecutive week, not too much changed for Magic Valley high school girls basketball teams in the most recent state media poll, which will be the final one this season, as district tournament play is underway and teams fight for a spot in the state tournaments.

Shoshone (20-1) has been a constant in 1A Division I’s No. 2 slot all season, trailing previously unbeaten Prairie, which had consistently received all the first place votes.

However, the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season, as Lapwai got the best of them. Along with Prairie and Lapwai, Shoshone received first place votes, but the Wildcats earned the most and hold the top spot, while the Indians and Pirates settle for a tie at No. 2.

Shoshone won its opening Snake River Conference tournament game and will play in the finals on Feb. 4.

Carey (16-1), meanwhile, held firm in its No. 2 spot, too. After earning three first place votes in 1A Division II last week, the Panthers got just two this week, as Sho-Ban earned six votes and stays at No. 1. Dietrich (15-3) also received a vote, but has not found its way back into the poll after surfacing around No. 5 in previous weeks.

The Panthers and Blue Devils begin district tournament play on Friday.

No other Magic Valley teams were ranked after Gooding (15-7) fell out of the 3A rankings, following a shock defeat to Buhl in the opening round of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament. The Senators still received votes, though, as they’ll look to battle their way back to the finals in the district tournament.

WEEK 11 MEDIA POLL

Records are through Jan. 29, 2019

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (9) 20-0 45 1

2. Lake City 18-3 33 2

3. Eagle 17-4 29 4

4. Boise 15-5 19 5

5. Timberline 15-5 8 3

Others receiving votes: Highland 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Bonneville 21-0 36 2

3. Middleton 18-2 26 3

4. Blackfoot 17-3 15 5

5. Bishop Kelly 16-4 13 4

Others receiving votes: None

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (7) 18-2 42 1

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 20-2 38 2

3. Parma 19-2 27 3

4. Bonners Ferry 15-5 13 4

5. Snake River 13-7 9 -

Others receiving votes: Gooding 6

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Melba 20-1 31 2

3. Ririe 18-4 29 3

4. Cole Valley Christian 18-3 14 4

T-5. Malad 14-7 6 5

T-5. Firth 13-7 6 -

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 17-4 41 3

T-2. Prairie (1) 17-2 33 1

T-2. Shoshone (2) 20-1 33 2

4. Rimrock 18-2 18 4

5. Troy 14-5 8 5

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sho-Ban (6) 19-1 42 1

2. Carey (2) 16-1 31 2

3. Salmon River (1) 17-2 30 3

4. Rockland 19-4 9 T-5

5. Nezperce 18-2 8 -

Others receiving votes: Kendrick 6, Genesis Prep 5, Tri-Valley 2, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

