The Minico High School girls basketball team dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in the 4A classification last week, but has crept its way back up to No. 4 in the latest state media poll, released on Wednesday.
Minico (8-1) is the only local team to have moved up in the rankings, and the Spartans' jump was due, in large part, to a drubbing of then-No. 4 and then-unbeaten Mountain Home on Thursday.
Behind a 20-point performance by senior Taylia Stimpson, the Spartans beat the Tigers 67-54 to rebound from their only loss of the season, which came to Preston the previous week.
After tying for the No. 5 spot with Gooding in the 3A poll last week, Kimberly (4-3) dropped out of the rankings entirely and did not receive any votes. Meanwhile, Gooding (7-2) held firm in the fifth spot after victories over Canyon Ridge and Declo last week.
No 2A teams from the area were included in the poll, as Declo (6-3), which received votes last week, did not get any in this week's edition.
Despite suffering its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, Shoshone (7-1) remained in the No. 2 spot in 1A Division I, trailing only unbeaten Prairie in that classification.
After Hagerman (8-1) made its debut in the third poll of the season at No. 5, the Pirates dropped out, having lost their first game against the JV team from Bountiful, Utah, at the Preston Tournament. Carey (7-1) and Dietrich (8-1) joined Hagerman as the only three teams outside the top-five to receive votes, but are currently on the outside, looking in at the 1A Division II level.
Week 4 Idaho high school girls basketball media poll
Records are through Dec. 11, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 10-0 40 1
2. Eagle 7-2 29 2
3. Lake City 5-2 23 3
4. Boise 7-3 17 4
5. Timberline 5-3 5 -
Others receiving votes: Meridian 3, Rocky Mountain 2, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (7) 8-0 39 1
2. Bonneville 7-0 29 3
3. Middleton (1) 7-1 25 2
4. Minico 8-1 16 5
5. Mountain Home 8-1 4 4
Others receiving votes: Caldwell 3, Bishop Kelly 3, Blackfoot 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (5) 7-1 36 1
2. Parma (2) 7-1 28 3
3. Snake River (1) 6-1 26 2
4. Sugar-Salem 5-2 20 4
5. Gooding 7-2 7 T-5
Others receiving votes: Teton 3
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Melba 8-1 26 5
3. Ririe 6-4 18 3
4. Firth 6-3 15 2
5. Cole Valley Christian 7-1 13 -
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 5, Grangeville 3
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Shoshone 7-1 27 2
3. Lapwai 6-3 24 3
4. Rimrock 8-0 16 4
5. Genesee 6-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Troy 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sho-Ban (6) 9-0 38 2
2. Genesis Prep (2) 3-1 29 1
3. Rockland 9-0 20 4
4. Nezperce 10-1 13 3
5. Salmon River 4-2 7 -
Others receiving votes: Carey 6, Hagerman 5, Dietrich 2
Voters
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
