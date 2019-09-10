With two weeks of high school football action in the books, the third installment of the Idaho high school football media poll is here.
There was not much movement this week by Magic Valley teams. Gooding remained third in 3A after its 34-7 win over Fruitland, and both 1A divisions still feature area teams in the top two spots: Oakley and Valley in Division 1 and Carey and Lighthouse Christian in Division 2.
This Friday has the potential to offer a shake-up, though. Carey and Lighthouse Christian will face off in Twin Falls in a rematch of last year's state championship game, which Carey won.
CLASS 5A
Rk; Team; (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain; (8); 2-0; 40; 1
2. Eagle; 2-0; 25; t4
3. Mountain View; 1-1; 21; 2
4. Highland; 1-1; 15; t4
5. Coeur d'Alene; 1-1; 14; 3
Others receiving votes: Capital 4, Rigby 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk; Team; (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Kuna; (5); 2-0; 32; t4
2. Vallivue; (1); 1-1; 18; 1
t3. Nampa; 1-1; 17; 3;
t3. Bishop Kelly; (2); 1-1; 17; —
5. Hillcrest; 1-1; 13; 2
Others receiving votes: Middleton 10, Moscow 3, Columbia 3, Pocatello 3, Blackfoot 2, Skyline 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk; Team; (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem; (8); 2-0; 40; 1
2. Homedale; 2-0; 31; 2
3. Gooding; 2-0; 20; 3
4. Timberlake; 1-0; 12; 4
5. Snake River; 2-0; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 4, South Fremont 2, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Rk; Team; (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. West Side; (3); 1-1; 34; 1
2. North Fremont; (4); 2-0; 28; 2
t3. McCall-Donnelly; (1); 1-0; 20; 3
t3. St. Maries; 2-0; 20; 4
5. Grangeville; 1-1; 6; 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4, Cole Valley Christian 3, Declo 2, Malad 2, Bear Lake 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk; Team; (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Oakley; (8); 2-0; 40; 1
2. Valley; 2-0; 30; 2
3. Prairie; 1-0; 24; 3
4. Wilder; 2-0; 9; 4
5. Lost Rivers; 1-0; 6; —
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Notus 3, Raft River 2, Potlatch 2, Troy 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk; Team; (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Carey; (7); 2-0; 39; 1
2. Lighthouse Christian; 2-0; 30; 2
3. Kendrick (1); 2-0; 27; 3
4. Garden Valley; 0-2; 8; 4
5. Mullan; 2-0; 5; —
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 3, North Gem 3, Dietrich 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Murtaugh 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
