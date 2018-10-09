The Minico High School football team is the only unbeaten left in the 4A classification, and it was rewarded with its first top-five ranking of the season in the latest state media poll, released Tuesday.
The Spartans (7-0) have received votes all season but fell short of the top five in the previous seven polls. This week, Minico received two first-place votes and 17 poll points, six ahead of Nampa.
The Spartans will play the previous No. 5 team, Century, on Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Century (two points this week) lost to defending 5A state champion Highland (No. 3 in the poll) 35-14 this past Friday.
In 3A, Gooding and Kimberly leapfrogged Fruitland and are now No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Fruitland (tied for fifth) lost last week to Declo, which remained the top-ranked 2A team.
Valley switched places with Prairie (which lost to Valley 60-46 on Sept. 1) in the 1A Division I poll and now sits at No. 2 after a 44-42 loss to Raft River, which moved up to fifth. Oakley remained No. 3 in 1A-DI.
Carey stayed atop the 1A Division II classification, and Lighthouse Christian held tight at No. 3. Murtaugh moved into a tie for fourth place with previous No. 5 Deary.
WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL
All records of Tuesday, Oct. 9
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 52 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 6-0 47 2
3. Highland 6-1 31 3
4. Madison 6-1 21 4
5. Mountain View 5-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 1, Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (7) 6-1 51 2
2. Middleton (2) 6-1 35 1
3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 28 4
4. Skyline 5-2 21 3
5. Minico (2) 7-0 17 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 11, Century 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 7-0 55 1
2. Sugar-Salem 5-1 43 2
3. Gooding 6-1 30 4
4. Kimberly 6-1 21 5
t-5. Fruitland 3-3 8 3
t-5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (10) 6-0 54 1
2. West Side 6-0 42 2
3. Grangeville (1) 7-0 35 3
4. North Fremont 6-0 22 4
5. St. Maries 5-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Aberdeen 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (7) 4-1 51 2
2. Valley (4) 5-1 39 1
3. Oakley 5-1 34 3
4. Challis 5-1 30 4
5. Raft River 3-2 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 2, Clearwater Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 6-0 52 1
2. Kendrick (1) 6-0 45 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 30 3
t-4. Murtaugh 4-1 17 4
t-4. Deary 4-1 17 5
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 4.
VOTERS
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
