From left, Minico's Francisco Paz, Kasen Jones, Colter May (21), Greyson Harwood (85), McKay Chandler and Jesus Ramirez have their photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Burley.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Minico High School football team is the only unbeaten left in the 4A classification, and it was rewarded with its first top-five ranking of the season in the latest state media poll, released Tuesday.

The Spartans (7-0) have received votes all season but fell short of the top five in the previous seven polls. This week, Minico received two first-place votes and 17 poll points, six ahead of Nampa.

The Spartans will play the previous No. 5 team, Century, on Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Century (two points this week) lost to defending 5A state champion Highland (No. 3 in the poll) 35-14 this past Friday.

In 3A, Gooding and Kimberly leapfrogged Fruitland and are now No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Fruitland (tied for fifth) lost last week to Declo, which remained the top-ranked 2A team.

Valley switched places with Prairie (which lost to Valley 60-46 on Sept. 1) in the 1A Division I poll and now sits at No. 2 after a 44-42 loss to Raft River, which moved up to fifth. Oakley remained No. 3 in 1A-DI.

Carey stayed atop the 1A Division II classification, and Lighthouse Christian held tight at No. 3. Murtaugh moved into a tie for fourth place with previous No. 5 Deary.

WEEK 7 MEDIA POLL

All records of Tuesday, Oct. 9

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 52 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 6-0 47 2

3. Highland 6-1 31 3

4. Madison 6-1 21 4

5. Mountain View 5-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 1, Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (7) 6-1 51 2

2. Middleton (2) 6-1 35 1

3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 28 4

4. Skyline 5-2 21 3

5. Minico (2) 7-0 17 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 11, Century 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 7-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 5-1 43 2

3. Gooding 6-1 30 4

4. Kimberly 6-1 21 5

t-5. Fruitland 3-3 8 3

t-5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 6-0 54 1

2. West Side 6-0 42 2

3. Grangeville (1) 7-0 35 3

4. North Fremont 6-0 22 4

5. St. Maries 5-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Aberdeen 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (7) 4-1 51 2

2. Valley (4) 5-1 39 1

3. Oakley 5-1 34 3

4. Challis 5-1 30 4

5. Raft River 3-2 5 —

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 2, Clearwater Valley 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 6-0 52 1

2. Kendrick (1) 6-0 45 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 30 3

t-4. Murtaugh 4-1 17 4

t-4. Deary 4-1 17 5

Others receiving votes: Salmon River 4.

VOTERS

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

