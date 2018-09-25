The Valley High School football team was rewarded for its dominant win over Oakley.
Valley replaced Oakley as the No. 1 team in the 1A Division I classification of the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday. The Vikings received all 10 first-place votes. On Friday, then-No. 2 Valley pounded the then-No. 1 Hornets 50-8 at home to remain undefeated.
Injury-plagued Oakley dropped to No. 3 in this week’s poll, while rival Raft River went from eight points in last week’s poll to none this week after a 49-20 loss to No. 4 Challis.
Declo and Carey remained the unanimous No. 1 teams in 2A and 1A Division II, respectively.
The 1A-DII poll experienced some movement below Carey. Lighthouse Christian moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 after a decisive win over Murtaugh, which fell from No. 3 to tied for fifth in the poll. Dietrich, which will play at Lighthouse this Friday, moved up from No. 5 to No. 4.
In 3A, Gooding and Kimberly stayed put at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Minico earned seven points, one behind No. 5 Century, in the 4A poll.
Like Valley, Rocky Mountain (5A) and Homedale (3A) each rose from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective polls.
Week 5 Idaho high school football media poll
All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 25
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 5-0 47 2
2. Coeur d'Alene (3) 5-0 43 3
3. Highland 4-1 26 1
t-4. Madison 4-1 14 5
t-4. Mountain View 3-2 14 —
Others receiving votes: Borah 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (7) 5-0 47 1
2. Middleton (3) 5-0 40 3
3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 24 2
4. Hillcrest 4-1 22 4
5. Century 4-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 7, Vallivue 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (10) 5-0 50 2
2. Sugar-Salem 4-1 35 3
3. Fruitland 2-2 26 1
4. Gooding 4-1 24 4
5. Kimberly 4-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (10) 5-0 50 1
2. West Side 5-0 38 2
3. Grangeville 5-0 27 3
4. North Fremont 5-0 25 4
5. St. Maries 4-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Valley (10) 4-0 50 2
2. Prairie 3-1 36 3
3. Oakley 4-1 27 1
4. Challis 4-1 24 4
5. Lapwai 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 5-0 50 1
2. Kendrick 5-0 40 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 29 4
4. Dietrich 4-1 13 5
t-5. Murtaugh 3-2 8 3
t-5. Deary 3-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Clark Fork 2.
Voters
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
