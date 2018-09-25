Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Valley High School football team was rewarded for its dominant win over Oakley.

Valley replaced Oakley as the No. 1 team in the 1A Division I classification of the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday. The Vikings received all 10 first-place votes. On Friday, then-No. 2 Valley pounded the then-No. 1 Hornets 50-8 at home to remain undefeated.

Injury-plagued Oakley dropped to No. 3 in this week’s poll, while rival Raft River went from eight points in last week’s poll to none this week after a 49-20 loss to No. 4 Challis.

Declo and Carey remained the unanimous No. 1 teams in 2A and 1A Division II, respectively.

The 1A-DII poll experienced some movement below Carey. Lighthouse Christian moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 after a decisive win over Murtaugh, which fell from No. 3 to tied for fifth in the poll. Dietrich, which will play at Lighthouse this Friday, moved up from No. 5 to No. 4.

In 3A, Gooding and Kimberly stayed put at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Minico earned seven points, one behind No. 5 Century, in the 4A poll.

Like Valley, Rocky Mountain (5A) and Homedale (3A) each rose from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective polls.

Week 5 Idaho high school football media poll 

All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 25

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 5-0 47 2

2. Coeur d'Alene (3) 5-0 43 3

3. Highland 4-1 26 1

t-4. Madison 4-1 14 5

t-4. Mountain View 3-2 14 —

Others receiving votes: Borah 6.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (7) 5-0 47 1

2. Middleton (3) 5-0 40 3

3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 24 2

4. Hillcrest 4-1 22 4

5. Century 4-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 7, Vallivue 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (10) 5-0 50 2

2. Sugar-Salem 4-1 35 3

3. Fruitland 2-2 26 1

4. Gooding 4-1 24 4

5. Kimberly 4-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 5-0 50 1

2. West Side 5-0 38 2

3. Grangeville 5-0 27 3

4. North Fremont 5-0 25 4

5. St. Maries 4-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1, Firth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Valley (10) 4-0 50 2

2. Prairie 3-1 36 3

3. Oakley 4-1 27 1

4. Challis 4-1 24 4

5. Lapwai 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 5-0 50 1

2. Kendrick 5-0 40 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 4-1 29 4

4. Dietrich 4-1 13 5

t-5. Murtaugh 3-2 8 3

t-5. Deary 3-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Clark Fork 2.

