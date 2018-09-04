Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Raft River vs. Oakley
Raft River wide receiver Rylee Spencer tries to juke Oakley's defenders, including linebacker Max Alves (14), Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Raft River High School in Malta.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The tops of the 1A Division I and Division II classifications in the Idaho high school football media poll are loaded with District 4 teams.

Following a dominant win over Genesee on Saturday, Raft River moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in 1A-DI of the latest poll, released Tuesday. Fellow Snake River Conference teams Oakley and Valley remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and Raft River can partially thank Valley for its jump in the week two poll. The Vikings beat then-No. 3 Prairie 60-46 on Saturday.

Another SRC team, District 6’s Challis, is tied with Prairie for fourth place.

Oakley is the only No. 1 team in the poll that isn’t a defending state champion (Prairie won the 2017 1A-DI title). One of those defending champs is Carey, which topped the 1A-DII poll for the third straight week after handling Lighthouse Christian on Friday.

Dietrich also moved up from No. 2 to No. 3 in the 1A-DII poll. Former No. 2 Salmon River lost 50-12 to Lapwai (one vote in the 1A-DI poll) on Friday, while Dietrich beat Rockland 30-12 to improve to 2-0.

Declo stayed atop the 2A classification for the third straight week, and it was the unanimous pick after earning a 22-14 win at Aberdeen on Friday. Aberdeen fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in the 2A poll.

In 3A, Gooding and Kimberly stayed put at a No. 2 and No. 5, respectively. Minico received six points in the 4A poll, while Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh each received a vote in the 1A-DII poll.

Week 2 Idaho HS football media poll

All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 4

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Highland (7) 2-0 51 1

2. Rocky Mountain (4) 2-0 47 2

3. Mountain View 1-1 31 3

4. Coeur d'Alene 2-0 21 4

5. Madison 2-0 9 5

Others receiving votes: Borah 4, Capital 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (8) 2-0 52 1

2. Bishop Kelly (3) 2-0 46 2

3. Middleton 2-0 27 4

4. Hillcrest 1-1 17 3

5. Century 1-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 6, Vallivue 3, Idaho Falls 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (11) 1-0 55 1

2. Gooding 2-0 43 2

3. Homedale 2-0 28 3

4. Sugar-Salem 1-1 24 4

5. Kimberly 2-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 5.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (11) 2-0 55 1

2. West Side 2-0 38 3

3. Aberdeen 1-1 36 2

4. Grangeville 2-0 16 5

5. St. Maries 2-0 15 4

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 3, McCall-Donnelly 1, Cole Valley Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (9) 2-0 53 1

2. Valley (2) 2-0 45 2

3. Raft River 1-0 31 4

t-4. Prairie 0-1 17 3

t-4. Challis 2-0 17 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 1, Butte County 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 2-0 55 1

2. Dietrich 2-0 39 3

3. Kendrick 2-0 31 4

4. Salmon River 0-1 23 2

5. North Gem 1-1 6 5

Others receiving votes: Deary 3, Garden Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Lewis County 1, Lighthouse Christian 1, Murtaugh 1, Clark Fork 1.

Voters

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

