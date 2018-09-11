The Murtaugh High School football team was rewarded for its big Sawtooth Conference win over Dietrich last week.
The Red Devils went from unranked to No. 4 in the 1A Division II classification of the latest state media poll, released Tuesday. Murtaugh cracked the poll for the first time this season and was ranked one spot ahead of Dietrich in the thanks to Friday's 42-14 win, its first over the Blue Devils since 2005. Dietrich was ranked No. 2 last week.
Carey remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 1A-DII, and Sawtooth Conference foe Lighthouse Christian earned seven points, one behind Dietrich.
Declo also remained No. 1 in 2A, and Oakley retained its top ranking in 1A Division I. Valley and Raft River stayed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the 1A-DI poll.
Gooding fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in 3A after losing 41-19 to Fruitland, the back-to-back defending 3A state champion and unanimous No. 1-ranked team in 3A. Kimberly remained No. 5 in 3A after falling 58-34 to Declo.
Minico received six points in the 4A poll, one behind No. 5 Century, which plays in the same Great Basin Conference pod as the Spartans.
Week 3 Idaho high school football media poll
All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 11
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Highland (6) 3-0 42 1
2. Rocky Mountain (3) 3-0 41 2
3. Mountain View 2-1 23 3
4. Coeur d'Alene 3-0 18 4
5. Borah 3-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Madison 2, Rigby 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (7) 3-0 43 1
2. Bishop Kelly (2) 3-0 38 2
3. Middleton 3-0 25 3
4. Hillcrest 2-1 14 4
5. Century 2-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 6, Vallivue 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (9) 2-0 45 1
2. Homedale 3-0 30 3
3. Sugar-Salem 2-1 27 4
4. Gooding 2-1 24 2
5. Kimberly 2-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (9) 3-0 45 1
2. West Side 3-0 33 2
3. Grangeville 3-0 26 4
4. North Fremont 3-0 19 —
5. Aberdeen 1-2 5 3
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, McCall-Donnelly 2, Cole Valley Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (8) 3-0 44 1
2. Valley (1) 2-0 37 2
3. Raft River 2-0 25 3
t-4. Prairie 1-1 14 4
t-4. Challis 3-0 14 5
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (9) 3-0 45 1
2. Kendrick 3-0 35 3
3. Salmon River 1-1 20 4
4. Murtaugh 2-1 13 —
5. Dietrich 2-1 8 2
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 7, North Gem 2, Deary 2, Mackay 2, Clark Fork 1.
Voters
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.