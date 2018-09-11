Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football season is upon us
Buy Now

From left, Murtaugh's Keil Setoki, Kolby McClure, Kade Setoki and Gio Zavala have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Murtaugh High School football team was rewarded for its big Sawtooth Conference win over Dietrich last week.

The Red Devils went from unranked to No. 4 in the 1A Division II classification of the latest state media poll, released Tuesday. Murtaugh cracked the poll for the first time this season and was ranked one spot ahead of Dietrich in the thanks to Friday's 42-14 win, its first over the Blue Devils since 2005. Dietrich was ranked No. 2 last week.

Carey remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 1A-DII, and Sawtooth Conference foe Lighthouse Christian earned seven points, one behind Dietrich. 

Declo also remained No. 1 in 2A, and Oakley retained its top ranking in 1A Division I. Valley and Raft River stayed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the 1A-DI poll.

Gooding fell from No. 2 to No. 4 in 3A after losing 41-19 to Fruitland, the back-to-back defending 3A state champion and unanimous No. 1-ranked team in 3A. Kimberly remained No. 5 in 3A after falling 58-34 to Declo.

Minico received six points in the 4A poll, one behind No. 5 Century, which plays in the same Great Basin Conference pod as the Spartans.

Week 3 Idaho high school football media poll

All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 11

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Highland (6) 3-0 42 1

2. Rocky Mountain (3) 3-0 41 2

3. Mountain View 2-1 23 3

4. Coeur d'Alene 3-0 18 4

5. Borah 3-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Madison 2, Rigby 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (7) 3-0 43 1

2. Bishop Kelly (2) 3-0 38 2

3. Middleton 3-0 25 3

4. Hillcrest 2-1 14 4

5. Century 2-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 6, Vallivue 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (9) 2-0 45 1

2. Homedale 3-0 30 3

3. Sugar-Salem 2-1 27 4

4. Gooding 2-1 24 2

5. Kimberly 2-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (9) 3-0 45 1

2. West Side 3-0 33 2

3. Grangeville 3-0 26 4

4. North Fremont 3-0 19 —

5. Aberdeen 1-2 5 3

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, McCall-Donnelly 2, Cole Valley Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (8) 3-0 44 1

2. Valley (1) 2-0 37 2

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

3. Raft River 2-0 25 3

t-4. Prairie 1-1 14 4

t-4. Challis 3-0 14 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (9) 3-0 45 1

2. Kendrick 3-0 35 3

3. Salmon River 1-1 20 4

4. Murtaugh 2-1 13 —

5. Dietrich 2-1 8 2

Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 7, North Gem 2, Deary 2, Mackay 2, Clark Fork 1.

Voters

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments