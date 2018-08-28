Subscribe for 33¢ / day
From left, Gooding's Jake McGinnis, Cayden Loveland, Anthony Novis, Cade Morris, Gavino Gaspar, Jayden Mullins, Leland Curtsinger have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Gooding jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 in the second high school football media poll of the 2018 season, and it has another District 4 team to thank.

The Senators earned the No. 2 spot in 3A that was previously occupied by Sugar-Salem, which lost to Declo 16-14 last week. Declo remained No. 1 in the 2A poll, although not unanimously like it was last week. The Hornets received nine first-place votes, and No. 2 Aberdeen received the other. Declo will host Aberdeen on Friday.

Kimberly also moved up, from outside of the top 5 to No. 5 in 3A. The Bulldogs switched places with Marsh Valley and are four points clear of the Eagles in the latest poll.

In 1A Division I, Oakley remained No. 1, Valley remained No. 2 and Raft River remained No. 4. Carey and Dietrich stayed at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the 1A Division II poll, while Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh each received a vote.

Minico earned three points in the 4A poll.

Week 1 Idaho football media poll

All records as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Highland (5) 1-0 45 2

2. Rocky Mountain (4) 1-0 43 3

3. Mountain View (1) 0-1 23 1

4. Coeur d'Alene 1-0 14 4

5. Madison 1-0 12 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Borah 5, Lewiston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (6) 1-0 45 1

2. Bishop Kelly (3) 1-0 40 2

3. Hillcrest 1-0 21 5

4. Middleton 1-0 20 4

5. Century 0-1 11 3

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls (1) 8, Minico 3, Blackfoot 1, Vallivue 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (10) 1-0 50 1

2. Gooding 1-0 38 3

3. Homedale 1-0 25 4

4. Sugar-Salem 0-1 21 2

5. Kimberly 1-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 6.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (9) 1-0 49 1

2. Aberdeen (1) 1-0 38 2

3. West Side 1-0 31 3

4. St. Maries 1-0 12 5

5. Grangeville 1-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 3, North Fremont 3, Firth 2, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (7) 1-0 43 1

2. Valley 1-0 36 2

3. Prairie (3) 0-0 32 3

4. Raft River 0-0 17 4

5. Challis 1-0 12 —

Others receiving votes: Genesee 5, Lapwai 4, Butte County 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (9) 1-0 49 1

2. Salmon River (1) 0-0 37 2

3. Dietrich 1-0 24 3

4. Kendrick 1-0 19 —

5. North Gem 1-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 7, Garden Valley 2, Deary 1, Kootenai 1, Lighthouse Christian 1, Murtaugh 1.

Voters

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

