Gooding jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 in the second high school football media poll of the 2018 season, and it has another District 4 team to thank.
The Senators earned the No. 2 spot in 3A that was previously occupied by Sugar-Salem, which lost to Declo 16-14 last week. Declo remained No. 1 in the 2A poll, although not unanimously like it was last week. The Hornets received nine first-place votes, and No. 2 Aberdeen received the other. Declo will host Aberdeen on Friday.
Kimberly also moved up, from outside of the top 5 to No. 5 in 3A. The Bulldogs switched places with Marsh Valley and are four points clear of the Eagles in the latest poll.
In 1A Division I, Oakley remained No. 1, Valley remained No. 2 and Raft River remained No. 4. Carey and Dietrich stayed at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the 1A Division II poll, while Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh each received a vote.
Minico earned three points in the 4A poll.
Week 1 Idaho football media poll
All records as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Highland (5) 1-0 45 2
2. Rocky Mountain (4) 1-0 43 3
3. Mountain View (1) 0-1 23 1
4. Coeur d'Alene 1-0 14 4
5. Madison 1-0 12 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Borah 5, Lewiston 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (6) 1-0 45 1
2. Bishop Kelly (3) 1-0 40 2
3. Hillcrest 1-0 21 5
4. Middleton 1-0 20 4
5. Century 0-1 11 3
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls (1) 8, Minico 3, Blackfoot 1, Vallivue 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (10) 1-0 50 1
2. Gooding 1-0 38 3
3. Homedale 1-0 25 4
4. Sugar-Salem 0-1 21 2
5. Kimberly 1-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 6.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (9) 1-0 49 1
2. Aberdeen (1) 1-0 38 2
3. West Side 1-0 31 3
4. St. Maries 1-0 12 5
5. Grangeville 1-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 3, North Fremont 3, Firth 2, New Plymouth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (7) 1-0 43 1
2. Valley 1-0 36 2
3. Prairie (3) 0-0 32 3
4. Raft River 0-0 17 4
5. Challis 1-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Genesee 5, Lapwai 4, Butte County 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (9) 1-0 49 1
2. Salmon River (1) 0-0 37 2
3. Dietrich 1-0 24 3
4. Kendrick 1-0 19 —
5. North Gem 1-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 7, Garden Valley 2, Deary 1, Kootenai 1, Lighthouse Christian 1, Murtaugh 1.
Voters
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
