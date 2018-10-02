Football - Buhl Vs. Declo
Declo's McKay Breshears drops a short pass into the hands of reciever Nathan Duke during a nonconference matchup against Buhl Friday night, Sept. 14, 2018, at Declo High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

For the fourth time this season, the Declo High School football team will play a opponent ranked in the state media poll.

Fruitland stumbled against Middleton (No. 1 in 4A) and Homedale (No. 1 in 3A), but the two-time defending 3A state champions only fell to No. 3 in the 3A poll. On Friday, the Grizzlies will travel to Declo, which is ranked No. 1 in the 2A poll for the seventh straight week.

The Hornets are not the unanimous No. 1 2A team, which hasn’t happened since week one. No. 3 Grangeville received one of the 11 first-place votes in the latest poll.

Declo’s first three games (all wins) came against ranked opponents. First, it hosted Sugar-Salem (No. 2 in 3A at the time), then it played at Aberdeen (then No. 2 in 2A) and it thirdly played at Kimberly, which was and still is No. 5 in 3A.

Gooding is No. 4 in this week’s 3A poll, four points behind Fruitland.

Valley and Carey remained the unanimous No. 1 teams in 1A Division I and 1A Division II, respectively. Oakley stayed put at No. 3 in 1A-DI, Lighthouse Christian held steady at No. 3 in 1A-DII and Murtaugh went from tied for fifth to fourth alone in 1A-DII. Dietrich received two points in the 1A-DII poll after falling to Lighthouse 36-0 on Friday.

Minico received seven points in the 4A poll, three behind No. 5 Century. The Spartans and Diamondbacks will play each other at Holt Arena in Pocatello on Oct. 12.

