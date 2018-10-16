Try 1 month for 99¢
Football season is upon us
Buy Now

From left, Gooding's Jake McGinnis, Cayden Loveland, Anthony Novis, Cade Morris, Gavino Gaspar, Jayden Mullins, Leland Curtsinger have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Friday night will feature a No. 3 versus No. 4 matchup, at least according to the latest Idaho high school football media poll, released Tuesday.

Gooding is ranked third and Kimberly is fourth in the 3A classification for the second straight week. The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference rivals, both 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, will play each other at Gooding on Friday to end the regular season.

In 4A, Minico fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after its 31-15 loss to Century on Friday. The Spartans received four points, three behind Century, in this week's poll.

Declo remained the top-ranked 2A team, and Carey stayed atop the 1A Division II poll. Lighthouse Christian stayed put at No. 3 in 1A-DII, while Murtaugh moved from tied for fourth to No. 5, and Dietrich received a vote. 

In 1A Division I, Valley remained No. 2, Oakley remained No. 3 and Raft River held tight at No. 5.

Week 8 Idaho football media poll 

All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 16.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 8-0 51 1

2. Coeur d'Alene (4) 7-0 48 2

3. Highland 7-1 33 3

4. Mountain View 6-2 17 5

5. Madison 6-2 14 4

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Post Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (10) 7-1 54 1

2. Middleton (1) 7-1 41 2

3. Bishop Kelly 7-1 30 3

4. Skyline 6-2 16 4

5. Nampa 7-1 13 —

Others receiving votes: Century 7, Minico 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 6-1 43 2

3. Gooding 7-1 32 3

4. Kimberly 7-1 20 4

5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 t-5

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 7.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 7-0 54 1

2. West Side 7-0 41 2

3. Grangeville (1) 8-0 36 3

4. North Fremont 7-0 23 4

5. St. Maries 5-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 5.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (7) 5-1 51 1

2. Valley (4) 6-1 45 2

3. Oakley 6-1 31 3

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

4. Challis 6-1 25 4

5. Raft River 4-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 7-0 54 1

2. Kendrick (1) 7-0 45 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 29 3

4. Deary 4-2 17 t-4

5. Murtaugh 5-3 10 t-4

Others receiving votes: Salmon River 9, Dietrich 1.

VOTERS

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments