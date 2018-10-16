Friday night will feature a No. 3 versus No. 4 matchup, at least according to the latest Idaho high school football media poll, released Tuesday.
Gooding is ranked third and Kimberly is fourth in the 3A classification for the second straight week. The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference rivals, both 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, will play each other at Gooding on Friday to end the regular season.
In 4A, Minico fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after its 31-15 loss to Century on Friday. The Spartans received four points, three behind Century, in this week's poll.
Declo remained the top-ranked 2A team, and Carey stayed atop the 1A Division II poll. Lighthouse Christian stayed put at No. 3 in 1A-DII, while Murtaugh moved from tied for fourth to No. 5, and Dietrich received a vote.
In 1A Division I, Valley remained No. 2, Oakley remained No. 3 and Raft River held tight at No. 5.
Week 8 Idaho football media poll
All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 16.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 8-0 51 1
2. Coeur d'Alene (4) 7-0 48 2
3. Highland 7-1 33 3
4. Mountain View 6-2 17 5
5. Madison 6-2 14 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (10) 7-1 54 1
2. Middleton (1) 7-1 41 2
3. Bishop Kelly 7-1 30 3
4. Skyline 6-2 16 4
5. Nampa 7-1 13 —
Others receiving votes: Century 7, Minico 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Sugar-Salem 6-1 43 2
3. Gooding 7-1 32 3
4. Kimberly 7-1 20 4
5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 t-5
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 7.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (10) 7-0 54 1
2. West Side 7-0 41 2
3. Grangeville (1) 8-0 36 3
4. North Fremont 7-0 23 4
5. St. Maries 5-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 5.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (7) 5-1 51 1
2. Valley (4) 6-1 45 2
3. Oakley 6-1 31 3
4. Challis 6-1 25 4
5. Raft River 4-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 7-0 54 1
2. Kendrick (1) 7-0 45 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 29 3
4. Deary 4-2 17 t-4
5. Murtaugh 5-3 10 t-4
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 9, Dietrich 1.
VOTERS
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
