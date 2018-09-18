Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Murtaugh High School will host Lighthouse Christian on Friday night, and the game will feature two ranked teams.

Murtaugh jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the 1A Division II classification of the Idaho high school football media poll, released on Tuesday. Lighthouse went from just outside of the 1A-DII rankings last week to No. 4 this week, thanks to Salmon River (1-2) falling to Prairie 54-6 this past Friday. 

Carey remained atop the 1A-DII rankings, unanimously, while Dietrich stayed put at No. 5. Second-ranked Kendrick is the only top-five 1A-DII team that doesn't play in the Sawtooth Conference.

Oakley remained No. 1 and Valley stayed at No. 2 in the 1A Division I rankings. Valley will host Oakley on Friday night.

Raft River fell from No. 3 to out of the 1A-DI rankings after losing 28-26 to Grace last week. The Trojans received eight points, one behind No. 5 Lapwai, in this week's poll.

Declo remained the top 2A team. Gooding and Kimberly held steady at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the 3A poll, and Minico earned four points in 4A.

Week 4 media poll 

All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 18

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Highland (7) 4-0 46 1

2. Rocky Mountain (3) 4-0 43 2

3. Coeur d'Alene 4-0 31 4

4. Borah 4-0 16 5

5. Madison 3-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 5, Skyview 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (8) 4-0 46 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 4-0 38 2

3. Middleton (1) 4-0 35 3

4. Hillcrest 3-1 17 4

5. Century 3-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Vallivue 3.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (7) 2-1 44 1

2. Homedale (2) 4-0 39 2

3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 31 3

4. Gooding 3-1 22 4

5. Kimberly 3-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 4-0 50 1

2. West Side 4-0 36 2

3. Grangeville 4-0 29 3

4. North Fremont 4-0 25 4

5. Aberdeen 2-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Cole Valley Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (9) 4-0 49 1

2. Valley (1) 3-0 41 2

3. Prairie 2-1 27 t-4

4. Challis 3-1 16 t-4

5. Lapwai 3-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Raft River 8.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 4-0 50 1

2. Kendrick 4-0 40 2

3. Murtaugh 3-1 27 4

4. Lighthouse Christian 3-1 12 —

5. Dietrich 3-1 11 5

Others receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Deary 4, Clark Fork 1.

Voters

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

