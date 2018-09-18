Murtaugh High School will host Lighthouse Christian on Friday night, and the game will feature two ranked teams.
Murtaugh jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the 1A Division II classification of the Idaho high school football media poll, released on Tuesday. Lighthouse went from just outside of the 1A-DII rankings last week to No. 4 this week, thanks to Salmon River (1-2) falling to Prairie 54-6 this past Friday.
Carey remained atop the 1A-DII rankings, unanimously, while Dietrich stayed put at No. 5. Second-ranked Kendrick is the only top-five 1A-DII team that doesn't play in the Sawtooth Conference.
Oakley remained No. 1 and Valley stayed at No. 2 in the 1A Division I rankings. Valley will host Oakley on Friday night.
Raft River fell from No. 3 to out of the 1A-DI rankings after losing 28-26 to Grace last week. The Trojans received eight points, one behind No. 5 Lapwai, in this week's poll.
Declo remained the top 2A team. Gooding and Kimberly held steady at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the 3A poll, and Minico earned four points in 4A.
Week 4 media poll
All records as of Tuesday, Sept. 18
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Highland (7) 4-0 46 1
2. Rocky Mountain (3) 4-0 43 2
3. Coeur d'Alene 4-0 31 4
4. Borah 4-0 16 5
5. Madison 3-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 5, Skyview 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (8) 4-0 46 1
2. Bishop Kelly (1) 4-0 38 2
3. Middleton (1) 4-0 35 3
4. Hillcrest 3-1 17 4
5. Century 3-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 4, Vallivue 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (7) 2-1 44 1
2. Homedale (2) 4-0 39 2
3. Sugar-Salem (1) 3-1 31 3
4. Gooding 3-1 22 4
5. Kimberly 3-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (10) 4-0 50 1
2. West Side 4-0 36 2
3. Grangeville 4-0 29 3
4. North Fremont 4-0 25 4
5. Aberdeen 2-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Cole Valley Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (9) 4-0 49 1
2. Valley (1) 3-0 41 2
3. Prairie 2-1 27 t-4
4. Challis 3-1 16 t-4
5. Lapwai 3-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Raft River 8.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 4-0 50 1
2. Kendrick 4-0 40 2
3. Murtaugh 3-1 27 4
4. Lighthouse Christian 3-1 12 —
5. Dietrich 3-1 11 5
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 5, Deary 4, Clark Fork 1.
Voters
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.