Since the first week of high school football action over, the second edition of the high school football rankings for Idaho is in.
Gooding represents the only upward movement by any Magic Valley teams, as the Senators jumped from fourth to third in 3A with a season-opening 61-6 win over Parma. Oakley and Valley maintained the top two spots in 1A Division I while Raft River stayed locked in at number five. Carey and Lighthouse Christian maintained their respective places as first and second in Division II.
All rankings are based on the votes of different media outlets across Idaho.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 1
Records as of Tuesday
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 1-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 1-0 32 2
3. Coeur d’Alene 1-0 16 4
t4. Eagle 1-0 14 5
t4. Highland 0-1 14 3
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 2, Capital 2.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Vallivue (3) 1-0 29 3
2. Hillcrest (3) 1-0 27 t4
3. Nampa 1-0 21 —
t4. Middleton (1) 0-1 12 2
t4. Kuna 1-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 11, Blackfoot 3, Moscow 3, Skyline 2.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 1-0 40 1
2. Homedale 1-0 32 2
3. Gooding 1-0 19 4
4. Timberlake 0-0 16 3
5. Snake River 1-0 11 t5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Fruitland 1.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (6) 1-0 36 2
2. North Fremont (2) 1-0 29 3
3. McCall-Donnelly 1-0 18 t-4
4. St. Maries 1-0 17 —
5. Grangeville 0-1 10 1
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 6, Declo 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (8) 1-0 40 1
2. Valley 1-0 31 2
3. Prairie 0-0 15 4
4. Wilder 1-0 14 3
5. Raft River 1-0 12 5
Others receiving votes: Lost Rivers 6, Clearwater Valley 1, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 1-0 39 1
2. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 31 2
3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 26 4
4. Garden Valley 0-1 11 3
5. Salmon River 0-0 10 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
