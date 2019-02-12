Just as high school boys basketball district tournaments begin across Idaho, the final state media poll of the season was released on Tuesday.
After receiving the most first-place votes in last week’s media poll for the 4A classification, but still finding itself behind Preston, Twin Falls High School ends the season as the No. 1 team in the state in 4A.
The Bruins (18-2), because of the Great Basin Conference’s ranking system, are the fourth seed in their district tournament, but were recognized as the state’s top team with five first-place votes out of a possible nine. The Bruins will kick off their conference tournament against Pocatello on Thursday.
Only one other Magic Valley squad came in at No. 1, and it was unbeaten Lighthouse Christian (20-0). The Lions have been in the top spot for a number of weeks, and hold it down as they enter postseason play.
Lighthouse Christian is the No. 1 seed in the Sawtooth Conference tournament, and opened it up with a 44-point win over Castleford on Tuesday.
Back in 4A, Minico (17-4) dropped from No. 3 to No. 4, getting leapfrogged by a Century team that defeated the Spartans last Wednesday. Minico hosts Mountain Home in the district tournament on Thursday.
Kimberly (17-3) had maintained the No. 3 spot in 3A for quite some time, but this week’s ranking came with a new twist. The Bulldogs received one first-place vote to tie with Parma for the No. 2 spot, while No. 1 Fruitland took the other eight.
The Bulldogs have reeled off 11 straight wins since a one-point loss to now-No. 5 Sugar-Salem.
Although Declo’s name reappeared in last week’s poll, with one vote given to the Hornets, they are back out as no local 2A teams made the top five.
In 1A Division I, Valley (16-4) is moving up. After a brief hiatus from the polls, the Vikings resurfaced at No. 5. This week, they hopped past Grace, taking the No. 4 spot
WEEK 11 MEDIA POLL
Records through Feb. 11, 2019
Class 5A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 19-2 43 1
2. Madison (1) 19-2 35 2
3. Borah (1) 18-3 30 4
4. Rigby 17-4 13 3
5. Post Falls 15-6 14 5
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Twin Falls (5) 18-2 40 2
2. Preston (2) 19-2 35 1
3. Century (2) 17-4 28 4
4. Minico 17-4 19 3
5. Idaho Falls 15-5 7 -
Others receiving votes: Moscow 6
Class 3A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (8) 17-4 44 1
T-2. Parma 18-3 32 2
T-2. Kimberly (1) 17-3 32 3
4. Teton 12-7 15 5
5. Sugar-Salem 13-9 7 4
Others receiving votes: Snake River 4, Weiser 1
Class 2A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (9) 19-1 45 1
2. Bear Lake 18-2 33 2
3. Grangeville 15-3 27 3
4. North Fremont 15-4 20 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 14-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: West Side 3, McCall-Donnelly 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 16-4 44 1
2. Wallace (1) 15-2 31 2
3. Prairie 15-6 23 3
4. Valley 16-4 17 5
5. Grace 15-5 13 4
Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Liberty Charter 2, Ambrose 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 20-0 45 1
2. North Gem 18-3 32 2
3. Genesis Prep 12-8 21 3
4. Mackay 18-4 18 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 17-4 13 5
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 4, Lakeside 1, Logos 1
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, IdahoSports.com
