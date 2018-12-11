Try 1 month for 99¢

Two Magic Valley high school boys basketball teams from the 4A classification were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state media poll after building off impressive starts to their respective seasons.

Minico (5-0), came in at No. 2 in the first edition of the media poll, but jumped to the top spot after former No. 1 Preston went down last week.

The team that knocked Preston off was Twin Falls (5-0), which has moved up to the second spot in the poll. The Bruins actually received five first-place votes, compared to the Spartans' two, but finished three points behind Minico in the poll.

Should the Spartans and Bruins maintain the pace they're currently at, it could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown when the two teams square off in Rupert on Jan. 8.

Kimberly (3-2) maintained its No. 5 spot in the 3A classification. The Bulldogs blew out American Falls and lost by just one point to No. 2 Snake River this past week.

In 2A, Declo's place remains unchanged, as the Hornets (3-1) come in at No. 4. Bear Lake, which handed Declo its only loss so far this season, held on to the No. 1 spot.

A tough loss to Ambrose dropped Valley (3-2) from No. 2 to No. 4. Challis, which handed the Vikings their other loss this season, took over the second spot. Oakley (4-1), which came in at No. 4 last week, dropped out of the top five, but still received votes, as did Glenns Ferry (4-0) for the second straight week.

Lighthouse Christian (6-0) maintained its spot at No. 2, despite earning three first-place votes after No. 1 Genesis Prep suffered a loss last week. Still, the Lions trail Genesis Prep, but may be closing the gap. Murtaugh (4-2) held the No. 5 ranking last week, but dropped out while still receiving votes. Carey (1-3) and Dietrich (0-3) did not get any votes after being among the vote-receivers in the first poll.

Week 2 Idaho boys basketball media poll

All records as of Monday, Dec. 10.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (5) 4-0 36 1

2. Madison (3) 5-0 35 2

3. Borah 6-1 25 3

4. Rigby 5-0 16 4

t-5. Coeur d'Alene 2-2 4 t-5

t-5. Boise 4-3 4 t-5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (2) 5-0 34 2

2. Twin Falls (5) 5-0 31 4

3. Century (1) 4-0 23 3

4. Preston 4-1 20 1

5. Kuna 4-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (4) 3-1 34 1

2. Snake River (1) 4-0 31 3

3. Parma (3) 4-0 28 4

4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 13 2

5. Kimberly 3-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, American Falls 2, Teton 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. Bear Lake (4) 4-0 35 1

t-1. Ririe (4) 5-0 35 2

3. Grangeville 4-0 25 3

4. Declo 3-1 13 4

t-5. Marsing 5-0 4 —

t-5. North Fremont 2-1 4 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Firth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (3) 2-1 33 1

2. Challis 4-0 26 t-5

3. Prairie (2) 2-2 25 t-2

4. Valley (1) 3-2 13 t-2

5. Wallace (2) 5-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Glenns Ferry 5, Grace 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (5) 1-1 37 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (3) 6-0 35 2

3. North Gem 4-0 20 3

4. Salmon River 4-0 9 —

5. Mackay 3-1 8 —

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5, Tri-Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 2.

VOTERS

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

