Two Magic Valley high school boys basketball teams from the 4A classification were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state media poll after building off impressive starts to their respective seasons.
Minico (5-0), came in at No. 2 in the first edition of the media poll, but jumped to the top spot after former No. 1 Preston went down last week.
The team that knocked Preston off was Twin Falls (5-0), which has moved up to the second spot in the poll. The Bruins actually received five first-place votes, compared to the Spartans' two, but finished three points behind Minico in the poll.
Should the Spartans and Bruins maintain the pace they're currently at, it could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown when the two teams square off in Rupert on Jan. 8.
Kimberly (3-2) maintained its No. 5 spot in the 3A classification. The Bulldogs blew out American Falls and lost by just one point to No. 2 Snake River this past week.
In 2A, Declo's place remains unchanged, as the Hornets (3-1) come in at No. 4. Bear Lake, which handed Declo its only loss so far this season, held on to the No. 1 spot.
A tough loss to Ambrose dropped Valley (3-2) from No. 2 to No. 4. Challis, which handed the Vikings their other loss this season, took over the second spot. Oakley (4-1), which came in at No. 4 last week, dropped out of the top five, but still received votes, as did Glenns Ferry (4-0) for the second straight week.
Lighthouse Christian (6-0) maintained its spot at No. 2, despite earning three first-place votes after No. 1 Genesis Prep suffered a loss last week. Still, the Lions trail Genesis Prep, but may be closing the gap. Murtaugh (4-2) held the No. 5 ranking last week, but dropped out while still receiving votes. Carey (1-3) and Dietrich (0-3) did not get any votes after being among the vote-receivers in the first poll.
Week 2 Idaho boys basketball media poll
All records as of Monday, Dec. 10.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (5) 4-0 36 1
2. Madison (3) 5-0 35 2
3. Borah 6-1 25 3
4. Rigby 5-0 16 4
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 2-2 4 t-5
t-5. Boise 4-3 4 t-5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (2) 5-0 34 2
2. Twin Falls (5) 5-0 31 4
3. Century (1) 4-0 23 3
4. Preston 4-1 20 1
5. Kuna 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (4) 3-1 34 1
2. Snake River (1) 4-0 31 3
3. Parma (3) 4-0 28 4
4. Sugar-Salem 3-2 13 2
5. Kimberly 3-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, American Falls 2, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Bear Lake (4) 4-0 35 1
t-1. Ririe (4) 5-0 35 2
3. Grangeville 4-0 25 3
4. Declo 3-1 13 4
t-5. Marsing 5-0 4 —
t-5. North Fremont 2-1 4 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 2-1 33 1
2. Challis 4-0 26 t-5
3. Prairie (2) 2-2 25 t-2
4. Valley (1) 3-2 13 t-2
5. Wallace (2) 5-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Oakley 6, Glenns Ferry 5, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (5) 1-1 37 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (3) 6-0 35 2
3. North Gem 4-0 20 3
4. Salmon River 4-0 9 —
5. Mackay 3-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5, Tri-Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 2.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
