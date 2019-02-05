After spending a few weeks out of the rankings, the Valley High School boys basketball team is back among the top teams in 1A Division I in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.
The Vikings (15-4) had been hovering around receiving votes, but hadn’t quite been able to crack the top five. Valley has won 12 of its last 13 games, and six in a row, helping it clinch the top seed in the Snake River Conference tournament, which begins next week. The Vikings will face Oakley in one more battle of conference heavyweights on Wednesday, then turn to that district tournament.
After dropping a contest in overtime to Preston, Minico (16-3) fell from its perch in the No. 1 spot in the 4A classification, and now sits at No. 3, although the Spartans still received one first-place vote.
Twin Falls (17-2), which came in at No. 2 behind Minico last week, was jumped by Preston, despite the Bruins earning one more first-place vote than the Indians, with three to Preston’s two.
In 3A, Kimberly (15-3) retained its No. 3 spot again. The Bulldogs have won nine straight contests and 12 of their last 13, with their only loss in that stretch coming at Sugar-Salem, which came in at No. 4.
Declo (13-7) hasn’t been ranked in weeks, and recently hadn’t been picking up votes. However, this week, the Hornets did receive one vote, although they didn’t crack the top five.
Valley is the only Magic Valley team among the top five in 1A Division I, while Glenns Ferry (13-4) was the highest vote-getter, but came in behind the Vikings in the end.
Lighthouse Christian (19-0) is once again the unanimous No. 1 in 1A Division II, receiving all seven first-place votes. The Lions are still without a blemish this season and have one more regular season game, against Dietrich on Friday, before turning to the postseason.
WEEK 10 MEDIA POLL
WEEK 10 MEDIA POLL
All records as of Monday, Feb. 4
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (5) 18-2 33 1
2. Madison (1) 17-2 27 2
3. Borah (1) 17-3 24 4
4. Rigby 16-3 13 3
5. Post Falls 14-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (2) 17-2 32 3
2. Twin Falls (3) 17-2 27 2
3. Minico (1) 16-3 23 1
4. Century (1) 14-4 13 4
5. Moscow 14-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 2, Columbia 1, Vallivue 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 15-4 34 1
2. Parma (1) 17-2 26 2
3. Kimberly 15-3 23 3
4. Sugar-Salem 12-8 9 4
5. Teton 10-7 7 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 5, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Bear Lake 16-2 25 2
3. Grangeville 15-3 22 3
4. North Fremont 15-3 16 4
5. Cole Valley Christian 12-6 4 —
Others receiving votes: West Side 1, Marsing 1, Declo 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 15-4 35 1
2. Wallace 14-2 21 2
3. Prairie 14-5 21 3
4. Grace 14-5 10 5
5. Valley 15-4 8 —
Others receiving votes: Glenns Ferry 4, Potlatch 3, Challis 2, Ambrose 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 19-0 35 1
2. North Gem 16-3 24 2
3. Genesis Prep 10-8 19 3
4. Mackay 16-4 12 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 16-4 8 —
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 6, Lakeside 1.
Voters
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.