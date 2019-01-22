The Kimberly High School boys basketball team has been in and around the 3A media poll all season, usually hovering around No. 4 and No. 5. In the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday, the Bulldogs rose up to the No. 3 spot, having been at No. 4 last week.
Kimberly (11-3) had a 3-0 run over the past week, starting with a 22-point drubbing of 2A's then-No. 5 Declo. The Bulldogs proceeded to get a conference win over Gooding before earning a 68-60 victory over a Snake River team that had been No. 3 last week, had earned a first place vote, and had beaten the Bulldogs by one point earlier in the season.
The 4A rankings continue to have a rotating cast at the top, as Minico, Twin Falls and Preston have all held the No. 1 spot in recent weeks. After a quadruple-overtime win over Minico (13-2), Preston made the No. 1 spot its own, after the two teams shared it last week.
The Spartans came in at No. 2, followed by Twin Falls, which lost to Minico and Century earlier in the season, but has won four straight. The Bruins (13-2) received the only first place vote that didn't go to Preston this week, having been the only team to beat the Indians this season.
After spending time out of the poll before finally making a return last week, Declo's losses to Kimberly and Valley last week put the Hornets back on the outside, looking in. Declo (9-6) was the only 2A team to receive votes outside the top five, however.
The Valley team that beat Declo remains on the outside in 1A Division I, too, as the Vikings' ouster at the hands of Grace kept them out last week and again this week. Valley (12-4) won all three of its games last week, and has won nine of its last 10, but the loss to Grace has proven costly for the Vikings in the rankings.
Lighthouse Christian (15-0) remains the team to beat in 1A Division II, as the Lions still have an unblemished record and remain the unanimous No. 1 choice in their classification, having crushed Dietrich and Carey this past week to solidify their spot atop the poll.
Week 8 Idaho high school boys basketball media poll
All records as of Monday, Jan. 21
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (9) 15-1 45 1
2. Madison 13-2 33 2
3. Rigby 14-2 26 3
4. Borah 13-3 22 4
5. Post Falls 12-6 8 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Preston (8) 16-1 44 t-1
2. Minico 13-2 33 t-1
3. Twin Falls (1) 13-2 30 3
4. Columbia 12-2 14 4
5. Century 10-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (8) 11-4 44 1
2. Parma (1) 15-1 37 2
3. Kimberly 11-3 24 4
4. Sugar-Salem 10-7 19 5
5. Snake River 9-5 10 3
Others receiving votes: Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (9) 13-2 45 1
2. Bear Lake 13-2 31 2
3. Grangeville 10-3 25 3
4. North Fremont 10-3 20 4
t-5. Cole Valley Christian 10-4 6 —
t-5. West Side 9-6 6 —
Others receiving votes: Declo 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (7) 12-3 43 1
2. Wallace (2) 12-1 36 2
3. Prairie 11-4 29 3
4. Challis 10-2 14 4
5. Grace 12-5 8 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 5.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 15-0 45 1
2. North Gem 13-3 24 5
3. Genesis Prep 10-6 23 3
t-4. Mackay 12-4 17 2
t-4. Salmon River 14-3 17 4
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 7, Garden Valley 1, Lakeside 1.
Voters
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.