Idaho's 4A classification has seen a rotating cast atop its rankings in the state media poll all season and, once again, things have taken a turn.
Minico, having hit the top earlier this season, is back in the No. 1 spot, while Twin Falls rose again, taking the No. 2 position in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.
The Spartans (15-2) had been neck-and-neck with Preston, a team that beat Minico in four overtimes on Jan. 16, in recent weeks. A Preston loss to Century dropped the Indians to No. 3, though, and catapulted Minico to the top with five first place votes after the Spartans won three straight following that loss.
The two meet again on Wednesday.
Twin Falls (15-2) received three first place votes, and sits just behind its Great Basin Conference foe. The Bruins lost back-to-back games, first to No. 4 Century, then Minico, but have since reeled off six straight victories, and are ready to pounce on that top spot, should Minico slip up in the final weeks of the regular season.
The 3A class is nearly unchanged, with the top four from last week remaining intact. That means Kimberly (13-3) will continue as the No. 3 team at that level, having won its last seven contests.
No local teams featured in the 2A rankings, despite Declo hovering around in recent weeks. The Hornets did not receive a vote this week, though.
Valley (14-4) has won 11 of its last 12 games, but still narrowly missed out on a ranking in 1A Division I. The Vikings received more votes this week than they did last week, but still aren't in the top five. Glenns Ferry reappeared in the poll, though, receiving a handful of votes after six wins in its last seven games.
Lighthouse Christian (17-0) remains unmovable from its position atop 1A Division II, as the Lions continue to battle through their schedule without a blemish. Camas County (12-3), which suffered its only conference loss of the season to the Lions, garnered a handful of votes this week, too.
Week 9 Media Poll
Records through Jan. 28, 2019
Class 5A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (9) 17-1 45 1
2. Madison 15-2 34 2
3. Rigby 15-2 24 3
4. Borah 15-3 23 4
5. Post Falls 12-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 1
Class 4A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (5) 15-2 36 2
2. Twin Falls (3) 15-2 35 3
3. Preston (1) 16-2 32 1
4. Century 12-4 21 5
5. Columbia 12-3 6 4
Others receiving votes: Moscow 4, Idaho Falls 1
Class 3A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (8) 13-4 43 1
2. Parma (1) 16-2 34 2
3. Kimberly 13-3 28 3
4. Sugar-Salem 11-8 16 4
5. Teton 10-6 7 -
Others receiving votes: Snake River 6, Weiser 1
Class 2A
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (9) 16-1 45 1
2. Bear Lake 14-2 31 2
3. Grangeville 13-3 27 3
4. North Fremont 13-3 19 4
5. West Side 10-7 8 T-5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 14-3 45 1
2. Wallace 13-2 30 2
3. Prairie 13-5 26 3
4. Challis 12-3 12 4
5. Grace 13-5 9 5
Others receiving votes: Valley 8, Glenns Ferry 4, Liberty Charter 1
Class 1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 17-0 45 1
2. North Gem 15-3 31 2
3. Genesis Prep 10-7 19 3
4. Mackay 14-4 18 T-4
5. Salmon River 15-4 13 T-4
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, Camas County 3, Lakeside 1
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
