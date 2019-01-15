After spending some time out of the rankings, the Declo High School boys basketball team made a return to the top five teams in the 2A classification in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.
The No. 5 Hornets (9-4) have embarked on a 5-2 run since the last time they were included in the media poll on Dec. 18. Their only losses came to No. 2 Bear Lake and Filer, a 3A team that beat Declo on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Declo's season continues with a stern test on Wednesday against another team that is in the latest poll: Kimberly.
The Bulldogs (8-3) maintained their No. 4 spot in 3A after going 2-0 during the past week, with wins over Canyon Ridge and Buhl.
In 4A, Minico (12-1) remains the No. 1 team, although the Spartans are not alone at the top. Preston, another one-loss team, joined Minico as the two schools tied for first, and the Indians earned one more first place vote, edging the Spartans, 5-4.
They'll actually square off in a big contest on Wednesday, which will have vital Great Basin Conference implications.
Another Great Basin Conference team not far behind is Twin Falls (11-2), which comes in at No. 2. The Bruins lost to the Spartans last Tuesday, but followed it up with wins over Wood River and Idaho Falls.
No local teams found their way into the 1A Division I rankings this week, after Valley had re-entered at No. 3 last week, having fallen out and been replaced by Oakley before the holidays. Grace, which beat Valley on Saturday, took its place in the poll.
The Vikings (9-4) received more votes than any other non-ranked team. Oakley (10-4) received no votes this time, but Shoshone (6-7) got one vote this week.
The 1A Division II rankings did not have a shake-up at the top this week, as Lighthouse Christian (13-0) remained the team to beat in the classification, earning all nine first place votes available. Carey (4-10) also got a vote.
Week 7 Idaho high school boys basketball media poll
Records through Jan. 14, 2019
Class 5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 14-1 42 1
2. Madison (1) 11-2 34 2
3. Rigby (1) 12-2 29 3
4. Borah 11-3 21 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 9-3 8 5
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1
Class 4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
T-1. Preston (5) 14-1 38 2
T-1 Minico (4) 12-1 38 1
3. Twin Falls 11-2 27 3
4. Columbia 10-2 14 t-5
5. Century 9-4 13 4
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Idaho Falls 2
Class 3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 9-4 42 2
2. Parma (2) 13-1 35 1
3. Snake River (1) 9-3 28 3
4. Kimberly 8-3 17 4
5. Sugar-Salem 9-7 11 5
Others receiving votes: Weiser 2
Class 2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (7) 12-1 42 1
2. Bear Lake (2) 12-1 38 2
3. Grangeville 10-2 24 3
4. North Fremont 9-2 22 4
5. Declo 9-4 4 -
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Cole Valley Christian 2, McCall-Donnelly 1
Class 1A Division-I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (5) 9-3 41 1
2. Wallace (4) 11-0 37 2
3. Prairie 9-4 27 T-3
4. Challis 8-2 12 5
5. Grace 11-5 7 -
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, Riverstone 3, Potlatch 2, Shoshone 1
Class 1A Division-II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 13-0 45 1
2. Mackay 10-2 28 T-2
3. Genesis Prep 7-6 19 4
4. Salmon River 12-2 17 T-2
5. North Gem 11-3 11 5
Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 5, Garden Valley 4, Horseshoe Bend 3, Kendrick 2, Carey 1
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Fred Davis, Bingham County News
Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
