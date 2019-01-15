Try 1 month for 99¢

After spending some time out of the rankings, the Declo High School boys basketball team made a return to the top five teams in the 2A classification in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.

The No. 5 Hornets (9-4) have embarked on a 5-2 run since the last time they were included in the media poll on Dec. 18. Their only losses came to No. 2 Bear Lake and Filer, a 3A team that beat Declo on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Declo's season continues with a stern test on Wednesday against another team that is in the latest poll: Kimberly.

The Bulldogs (8-3) maintained their No. 4 spot in 3A after going 2-0 during the past week, with wins over Canyon Ridge and Buhl.

In 4A, Minico (12-1) remains the No. 1 team, although the Spartans are not alone at the top. Preston, another one-loss team, joined Minico as the two schools tied for first, and the Indians earned one more first place vote, edging the Spartans, 5-4.

They'll actually square off in a big contest on Wednesday, which will have vital Great Basin Conference implications.

Another Great Basin Conference team not far behind is Twin Falls (11-2), which comes in at No. 2. The Bruins lost to the Spartans last Tuesday, but followed it up with wins over Wood River and Idaho Falls.

No local teams found their way into the 1A Division I rankings this week, after Valley had re-entered at No. 3 last week, having fallen out and been replaced by Oakley before the holidays. Grace, which beat Valley on Saturday, took its place in the poll.

The Vikings (9-4) received more votes than any other non-ranked team. Oakley (10-4) received no votes this time, but Shoshone (6-7) got one vote this week.

The 1A Division II rankings did not have a shake-up at the top this week, as Lighthouse Christian (13-0) remained the team to beat in the classification, earning all nine first place votes available. Carey (4-10) also got a vote.

Week 7 Idaho high school boys basketball media poll

Records through Jan. 14, 2019

Class 5A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 14-1 42 1

2. Madison (1) 11-2 34 2

3. Rigby (1) 12-2 29 3

4. Borah 11-3 21 4

5. Coeur d'Alene 9-3 8 5

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 1

Class 4A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

T-1. Preston (5) 14-1 38 2

T-1 Minico (4) 12-1 38 1

3. Twin Falls 11-2 27 3

4. Columbia 10-2 14 t-5

5. Century 9-4 13 4

Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Idaho Falls 2

Class 3A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (6) 9-4 42 2

2. Parma (2) 13-1 35 1

3. Snake River (1) 9-3 28 3

4. Kimberly 8-3 17 4

5. Sugar-Salem 9-7 11 5

Others receiving votes: Weiser 2

Class 2A

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ririe (7) 12-1 42 1

2. Bear Lake (2) 12-1 38 2

3. Grangeville 10-2 24 3

4. North Fremont 9-2 22 4

5. Declo 9-4 4 -

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Cole Valley Christian 2, McCall-Donnelly 1

Class 1A Division-I

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (5) 9-3 41 1

2. Wallace (4) 11-0 37 2

3. Prairie 9-4 27 T-3

4. Challis 8-2 12 5

5. Grace 11-5 7 -

Others receiving votes: Valley 5, Riverstone 3, Potlatch 2, Shoshone 1

Class 1A Division-II

Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 13-0 45 1

2. Mackay 10-2 28 T-2

3. Genesis Prep 7-6 19 4

4. Salmon River 12-2 17 T-2

5. North Gem 11-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 5, Garden Valley 4, Horseshoe Bend 3, Kendrick 2, Carey 1

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

