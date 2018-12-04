After several area teams have enjoyed strong starts to their seasons, the first boys basketball state media poll of the year rewarded them with rankings.
Minico (3-0), Valley (2-1) and Lighthouse Christian (3-0) are all ranked No. 2 in 4A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II, respectively.
The Spartans defeated No. 5 Bishop Kelly and a vote-receiving Kuna team last weekend, the Vikings lost a close one to No. 5 Challis but have key pieces returning from last year's state finalist team, and the Lions have looked impressive with junior Tyler Munsee averaging 24.7 points per game.
Minico received two first-place votes in 4A, while Valley also received one in its classification.
A 3-0 start earned the nod at No. 4 in 4A for Twin Falls, while Kimberly (2-1) is No. 5 in 3A after opening the season 2-1. Declo (1-1) lost by four points to No. 1 Bear Lake last week and came in at No. 4 in 2A.
Oakley's 2-0 record was good enough to get the Hornets in at the No. 4 spot in 1A Division I, while Glenns Ferry received votes in that classification. State runner-up Carey, as well as Dietrich, earned votes in 1A Division II.
Week 1 Idaho boys basketball poll
All records as of Monday, Dec. 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Rocky Mountain (6) 2-0 45
2. Madison (2) 3-0 35
3. Borah (2) 3-1 34
4. Rigby 2-0 13
t-5. Boise 3-2 8
t-5. Coeur d'Alene 1-2 8
Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, Mountain View 2, Highland 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Preston (8) 3-0 45
2. Minico (2) 3-0 31
3. Century 2-0 27
4. Twin Falls 3-0 24
5. Bishop Kelly 1-2 9
Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 3, Caldwell 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Fruitland (8) 1-1 43
2. Sugar-Salem (1) 2-0 35
3. Snake River 2-0 24
4. Parma (1) 2-0 22
5. Kimberly 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Weiser 3, Kellogg 2, American Falls 1, Bonners Ferry 1, Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Bear Lake (4) 2-0 37
2. Ririe (4) 2-0 36
3. Grangeville (2) 2-0 29
4. Declo 1-1 18
5. St. Maries 2-0 12
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 10, Marsing 4, Aberdeen 2, Cole Valley Christian 1, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Lapwai (8) 0-0 40
t-2. Valley (1) 2-1 23
t-2. Prairie 0-1 23
4. Oakley 2-0 13
t-5. Challis 2-0 12
t-5. Liberty Charter 0-1 12
Others receiving votes: Glenns Ferry 10, Grace 8, Clearwater Valley 3, Potlatch 3, Wallace 2, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Genesis Prep (8) 1-0 43
2. Lighthouse Christian 3-0 34
3. North Gem 1-0 19
4. Tri-Valley 2-0 12
5. Murtaugh 3-0 11
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 8, Mackay (1) 5, Salmon River 5, Carey 4, Council 3, Dietrich 3, Garden Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 1.
VOTERS
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
