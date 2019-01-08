Having been usurped as the No. 1 team in the 4A classification in the third week of the season, the Minico High School boys basketball team is back in the top spot in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.
The Spartans (10-1) did lose their first game of the campaign during that stretch, a tight battle with Middleton, but have since won every game they've played, including a revenge win over the Vikings.
Twin Falls (10-1) made way for the Spartans, having suffered its first loss of the season as well, at the hands of Century. The Bruins are now No. 3, as Preston, whose only loss came to Twin Falls, jumped up to No. 2.
Kimberly (6-3) lost a two-point battle against Sugar-Salem last week, but still switched places with the Diggers in the 3A poll, moving from No. 5 to No. 4.
Declo (8-4) fell out of the top-5 in 2A, having come in at No. 5 before the holidays. The Hornets still received votes, though, after an agonizing loss to Filer on a buzzer-beater last week.
After Valley (8-3) dropped out of the last 1A Division I poll and Oakley (9-3) swooped in, the two have reversed once again. The Vikings made their way up to a tie for the No. 3 spot, while Oakley is forced to settle with just receiving votes. The two teams will face off in a big Snake River Conference tilt on Friday.
Having remained unbeaten since taking the No. 1 slot in the last media poll, Lighthouse Christian (11-0) held firm as the top team in 1A Division II, receiving all nine votes as the unanimous No. 1.
Week 6 Idaho boys basketball media poll
All records as of Monday, Jan. 7
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (6) 12-1 39 3
2. Madison (3) 10-2 37 1
3. Rigby 9-2 29 2
4. Borah 9-3 21 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 7-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Minico (4) 10-1 39 2
2. Preston (5) 13-1 36 3
3. Twin Falls 10-1 32 1
4. Century 7-3 15 4
t-5. Kuna 7-3 4 5
t-5. Columbia 9-2 4 —
t-5. Idaho Falls 6-4 4 —
Others receiving votes: Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Parma (7) 11-0 43 3
2. Fruitland (2) 8-4 37 2
3. Snake River 7-3 26 1
4. Kimberly 6-3 16 5
5. Sugar-Salem 7-7 11 4
Others receiving votes: Weiser 1, Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ririe (6) 9-1 39 2
2. Bear Lake (3) 10-1 37 1
3. Grangeville 8-2 22 3
4. North Fremont 6-2 21 4
5. Marsing 9-3 5 —
Others receiving votes: Declo 4, St. Maries 4, Melba 2, Cole Valley Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 7-3 41 1
2. Wallace (3) 9-0 38 2
t-3. Prairie 7-4 14 t-4
t-3. Valley 8-3 14 —
5. Challis 7-2 11 3
Others receiving votes: Oakley 8, Potlatch 7, Grace 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 11-0 45 1
t-2. Salmon River 10-1 19 3
t-2. Mackay 8-2 19 5
4. Genesis Prep 4-6 16 2
5. North Gem 9-2 15 4
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 13, Horseshoe Bend 7, Watersprings 1.
Voters
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
