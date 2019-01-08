Try 1 month for 99¢
Hardy Valley
Valley's Jason Hardy guards Wendell's Zade Swainston during non-conference play Friday night, Dec. 14, 2018, at Valley High School near Hazelton.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Having been usurped as the No. 1 team in the 4A classification in the third week of the season, the Minico High School boys basketball team is back in the top spot in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.

The Spartans (10-1) did lose their first game of the campaign during that stretch, a tight battle with Middleton, but have since won every game they've played, including a revenge win over the Vikings.

Twin Falls (10-1) made way for the Spartans, having suffered its first loss of the season as well, at the hands of Century. The Bruins are now No. 3, as Preston, whose only loss came to Twin Falls, jumped up to No. 2.

Kimberly (6-3) lost a two-point battle against Sugar-Salem last week, but still switched places with the Diggers in the 3A poll, moving from No. 5 to No. 4.

Declo (8-4) fell out of the top-5 in 2A, having come in at No. 5 before the holidays. The Hornets still received votes, though, after an agonizing loss to Filer on a buzzer-beater last week.

After Valley (8-3) dropped out of the last 1A Division I poll and Oakley (9-3) swooped in, the two have reversed once again. The Vikings made their way up to a tie for the No. 3 spot, while Oakley is forced to settle with just receiving votes. The two teams will face off in a big Snake River Conference tilt on Friday.

Having remained unbeaten since taking the No. 1 slot in the last media poll, Lighthouse Christian (11-0) held firm as the top team in 1A Division II, receiving all nine votes as the unanimous No. 1.

Week 6 Idaho boys basketball media poll

All records as of Monday, Jan. 7

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (6) 12-1 39 3

2. Madison (3) 10-2 37 1

3. Rigby 9-2 29 2

4. Borah 9-3 21 4

5. Coeur d'Alene 7-3 6 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (4) 10-1 39 2

2. Preston (5) 13-1 36 3

3. Twin Falls 10-1 32 1

4. Century 7-3 15 4

t-5. Kuna 7-3 4 5

t-5. Columbia 9-2 4 —

t-5. Idaho Falls 6-4 4 —

Others receiving votes: Moscow 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Parma (7) 11-0 43 3

2. Fruitland (2) 8-4 37 2

3. Snake River 7-3 26 1

4. Kimberly 6-3 16 5

5. Sugar-Salem 7-7 11 4

Others receiving votes: Weiser 1, Teton 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ririe (6) 9-1 39 2

2. Bear Lake (3) 10-1 37 1

3. Grangeville 8-2 22 3

4. North Fremont 6-2 21 4

5. Marsing 9-3 5 —

Others receiving votes: Declo 4, St. Maries 4, Melba 2, Cole Valley Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 7-3 41 1

2. Wallace (3) 9-0 38 2

t-3. Prairie 7-4 14 t-4

t-3. Valley 8-3 14 —

5. Challis 7-2 11 3

Others receiving votes: Oakley 8, Potlatch 7, Grace 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (9) 11-0 45 1

t-2. Salmon River 10-1 19 3

t-2. Mackay 8-2 19 5

4. Genesis Prep 4-6 16 2

5. North Gem 9-2 15 4

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 13, Horseshoe Bend 7, Watersprings 1.

Voters

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

