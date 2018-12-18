Try 1 month for 99¢
Lucas Young
Twin Falls senior Lucas Young steals the ball away from Preston senior Riley Parker on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

After coming in as the No. 2 team in each of their respective divisions a week ago, the Twin Falls and Lighthouse Christian boys basketball teams were each ranked No. 1 in the latest state media poll, released on Tuesday.

Twin Falls (8-0) overtakes Minico (7-0) for the No. 1 spot in 4A after both maintained their unbeaten records over the past week. The Bruins knocked off Mountain Home, Burley and Jerome last week, leading them to earn eight of nine first-place votes.

The Spartans, who moved down to No. 2, beat Highland and Mountain Home, as well, to earn the only other first-place vote, while settling in behind their conference foes. Minico and Twin Falls will play at Minico on Jan. 8, and, if both teams continue to play the way they have, it could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle.

Kimberly has come in at the No. 5 spot in 3A in each of the three media polls now, as the Bulldogs (4-2) defeated Gooding, 71-41, in their only contest last week.

Declo remained in the poll for the 2A classification, but dropped to the No. 5 spot. The Hornets (4-2) dropped a game to Buhl after defeating Valley by seven two days prior in the past week.

A big shake-up came in 1A Division I, where Oakley made its first appearance in the poll this year, tied with Prairie for the No. 4 spot. The Hornets (6-1) beat Gooding and Glenns Ferry last week as they enter at the expense of Valley. The Vikings (5-3) had started the season at No. 2, but dropped out of the poll for the first time. They, along with Glenns Ferry (6-2) received votes.

After opening the first two weeks at No. 2, behind Genesis Prep, the Lighthouse Christian Lions are the top team in 1A Division II. The Lions (8-0) have started the season on a tear, as they've not only won every game so far, but they've won every game by double digits.

Week 3 Idaho boys basketball media poll

All records as of Monday, Dec. 17.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Madison (7) 7-0 42 2

2. Rigby (1) 7-1 30 4

3. Rocky Mountain 7-1 28 1

4. Borah (1) 7-1 26 3

5. Boise 5-3 6 t-5

Others receiving votes: Coeur d'Alene 1, Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Twin Falls (8) 8-0 44 2

2. Minico (1) 7-0 36 1

3. Preston 8-1 28 4

4. Century 6-2 13 3

5. Kuna 6-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Columbia 5, Idaho Falls 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Snake River (2) 6-0 37 2

2. Fruitland (4) 5-2 36 1

3. Parma (3) 6-0 35 3

4. Sugar-Salem 5-3 13 4

5. Kimberly 4-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Weiser 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bear Lake (7) 7-0 43 t-1

2. Ririe (2) 5-1 36 t-1

3. Grangeville 5-1 24 3

4. North Fremont 4-1 11 t-5

5. Declo 4-2 10 4

Others receiving votes: Marsing 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1, Melba 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 4-1 42 1

2. Wallace (3) 7-0 31 5

3. Challis 5-1 21 2

t-4. Prairie 3-3 14 3

t-4. Oakley 6-1 14 —

Others receiving votes: Valley 7, Potlatch 4, Glenns Ferry 1, Grace 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (5) 8-0 40 2

2. Genesis Prep (3) 2-2 33 1

3. Salmon River (1) 7-0 27 4

4. North Gem 6-1 19 3

5. Mackay 5-2 13 5

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2, Garden Valley 1.

VOTERS

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

