There is plenty of movement in the Week 3 edition of the Idaho high school football media poll, especially after several key games in the Magic Valley last Friday.
Gooding dropped out of the top five in Class 3A after losing 45-42 on the road to now-number three Weiser. But it's notable that the Senators still received 11 voting points, which was just short of the 13 Timberlake and Snake River had at the fourth spot.
Declo climbed back into the rankings, clocking in at number five in Class 2A after beating 3A Kimberly 15-14 in a defensive battle.
Oakley and Valley stayed in first and second place respectively in Class 1A Division I.
There was a shake-up in Division II this week. Lighthouse Christian jumped from second to first after beating previously top-ranked Carey, Friday.
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8); 3-0; 40; 1
2. Eagle 3-0; 29; 2
3. Mountain View 2-1; 24; 3
4. Highland 2-1; 17; 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 2-1; 10; 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Kuna (8); 3-0; 40; 1
2. Nampa 2-1; 24; t3
3. Bishop Kelly 2-1; 21; t3
4. Vallivue 2-1; 16; 2
t5. Hillcrest 2-1; 7; 5
t5. Middleton 2-1; 7; -
Others receiving votes: Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Homedale (3) 3-0; 35; 2
2. Sugar-Salem (5) 2-1; 33; 1
3. Weiser 3-0; 15; -
t4. Timberlake 2-0; 13; 4
t4. Snake River 3-0; 13; 5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 11.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. North Fremont (3) 3-0; 35; 2
2. West Side (3) 2-1; 33; 1
3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 2-0; 24; t3
4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0; 11; -
t5. St. Maries 2-1; 7; t3
t5. Declo 2-0; 7; -
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 2, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISON I
Rk Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Oakley (7) 3-0; 39; 1
2. Valley 2-0; 29; 2
3. Prairie (1) 2-0; 27; 3
4. Wilder 3-0; 11; 4
5. Lost Rivers 2-0; 9; 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 2, Raft River 2, Grace 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes); W-L; Pts; Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 3-0; 39; 2
2. Kendrick (1) 3-0; 30; 3
3. Carey 2-1; 25; 1
4. Mullan 3-0; 11; 5
5. Garden Valley 1-2; 9; 4
Other receiving votes: North Gem 5, Horseshoe Bend 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
