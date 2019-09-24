{{featured_button_text}}
Buhl vs. Declo football

Declo wide receiver Sam Mallory stiff-arms Buhl defensive back Justin Lajoie on Friday at Buhl High School in Buhl.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

There was some more movement in this week’s edition of the statewide media poll.

Gooding jumped back into the 3A rankings after beating previously-ranked Snake River on Friday. Declo dropped out of the top five in 2A despite handling Buhl 50-12 this weekend, though the Hornets have the most votes among unranked teams in the class.

Oakley still holds onto the top spot in 1A Division I, though Prairie jumped Valley for the second spot in the class. The Vikings are now third.

In Division II, Lighthouse Christian is still ranked first while Carey moved from third to second.

CLASS 5A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 4-0 40 1

2. Eagle 4-0 29 2

3. Mountain View 3-1 25 3

4. Highland 3-1 15 4

5. Coeur d’Alene 3-1 11 5

Other receiving votes: None

CLASS 4A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 4-0 40 1

2. Nampa 3-1 25 2

3. Bishop Kelly 3-1 18 3

4. Vallivue 3-1 14 4

5. Hillcrest 3-1 10 t5

Other receiving votes: Middleton 7, Moscow 3, Blackfoot 1, Minico 1, Pocatello 1.

CLASS 3A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (5) 3-1 36 2

2. Homedale (3) 4-0 35 1

3. Weiser 4-0 23 3

4. Timberlake 3-0 13 t4

5. Gooding 3-1 10 -

Others receiving votes: Snake River 3.

CLASS 2A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (5) 4-0 36 1

2. West Side (2) 3-1 33 2

3. McCall-Donnelly (1) 3-0 25 3

4. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 14 4

5. St. Maries 3-1 6 t5

Others receiving votes: Declo 4, Bear Lake 1, Salmon 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (6) 4-0 37 1

2. Prairie (2) 3-0 29 3

3. Valley 3-0 27 2

4. Lost Rivers 3-0 11 5

5. Wilder 3-0 10 4

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 4, Clearwater Valley 1 Raft River 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 4-0 39 1

2. Carey 3-1 28 3

3. Kendrick (1) 3-1 26 2

4. Garden Valley 2-2 11 5

5. Mullan 3-1 6 4

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 5, North Gem 3, Lakeside 2.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal Brandon Walton, Idaho Press Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

