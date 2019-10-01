There were a few slight changes in the Week 5 edition of the high school football statewide media poll.
Gooding maintained the fifth spot in Class 3A after a win over Vale (Oregon) on Friday. All of the movement happened in both Class 1A Divisions.
In Division I, Oakley routed the previously third-ranked Valley 64-14 on Friday and stayed in the top spot receiving seven of the eight possible first-place votes. The Vikings fell just one spot to number four.
Carey got its second straight 40-point win with a 76-32 victory over Hansen, but dropped from second to third in Division II. Lighthouse Christian was off last week and maintained the top ranking.
CLASS 5A
RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 4-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 4-1 32 3
3. Eagle 4-1 22 2
4. Highland 4-1 18 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 3-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: Rigby 1
CLASS 4A
RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 5-0 40 1
2. Nampa 4-1 31 2
3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 23 3
4. Vallivue 4-1 15 4
5. Blackfoot 4-1 5 -
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Middleton 2, Minico 1
CLASS 3A
RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1
2. Homedale (2) 5-0 34 2
3. Weiser 5-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 4-0 16 4
5. Gooding 4-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 1
CLASS 2A
RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 5-0 37 1
2. West Side (1) 4-1 31 2
3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 4-0 28 3
4. Bear Lake 4-1 10 -
5. Melba 3-1 6 -
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Declo 2, St. Maries 1, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISON I
RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (7) 5-0 39 1
2. Prairie (1) 4-0 33 2
3. Lost Rivers 4-0 16 4
4. Valley 3-1 15 3
5. Wilder 4-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.
CLASS IA DIVISON II
RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 4-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 3-1 27 3
3. Carey 4-1 25 2
4. Garden Valley 2-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 10
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 4, Mullan 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
