There were a few slight changes in the Week 5 edition of the high school football statewide media poll. 

Gooding maintained the fifth spot in Class 3A after a win over Vale (Oregon) on Friday. All of the movement happened in both Class 1A Divisions. 

In Division I, Oakley routed the previously third-ranked Valley 64-14 on Friday and stayed in the top spot receiving seven of the eight possible first-place votes. The Vikings fell just one spot to number four.

Carey got its second straight 40-point win with a 76-32 victory over Hansen, but dropped from second to third in Division II. Lighthouse Christian was off last week and maintained the top ranking. 

CLASS 5A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 4-0 40 1

2. Mountain View 4-1 32 3

3. Eagle 4-1 22 2

4. Highland 4-1 18 4

5. Coeur d'Alene 3-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: Rigby 1

CLASS 4A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 5-0 40 1

2. Nampa 4-1 31 2

3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 23 3

4. Vallivue 4-1 15 4

5. Blackfoot 4-1 5 -

Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Middleton 2, Minico 1

CLASS 3A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1

2. Homedale (2) 5-0 34 2

3. Weiser 5-0 23 3

4. Timberlake 4-0 16 4

5. Gooding 4-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 1

CLASS 2A

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (5) 5-0 37 1

2. West Side (1) 4-1 31 2

3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 4-0 28 3

4. Bear Lake 4-1 10 -

5. Melba 3-1 6 -

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Declo 2, St. Maries 1, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISON I

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (7) 5-0 39 1

2. Prairie (1) 4-0 33 2

3. Lost Rivers 4-0 16 4

4. Valley 3-1 15 3

5. Wilder 4-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.

CLASS IA DIVISON II

RK Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 4-0 39 1

2. Kendrick (1) 3-1 27 3

3. Carey 4-1 25 2

4. Garden Valley 2-2 14 4

5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 4, Mullan 1.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

