GOODING — With a conference championship-clinching win against Gooding on the line in a tie game and the ball one yard from the end zone, the Kimberly High School football team did something slightly unorthodox on Friday.
Instead of giving the ball to all-state junior running back McKade Huft, who had torched the Senators to the tune of 191 total yards (179 rushing) and two touchdowns, the Bulldogs opted to hand it to junior defensive lineman Brant Etherington.
Etherington pounded it in with 12 seconds remaining, giving Kimberly the final score it needed to knock off Gooding 33-26 and win the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title.
“I told the coaches to take me out and put him in,” Huft said of Etherington. “I knew what he could do.”
The Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0) clinched District 4’s top seed in the 3A state playoffs and will face an at-large team yet to be determined. Gooding (7-2, 2-1) will face American Falls. Both games will be played next week.
Right from the start, the contest had the makings of a down-to-the-wire thriller. Kimberly senior quarterback Braxton Hammond was intercepted on Kimberly’s first drive, then Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings took a big sack. Neither defense was ready to give either team anything.
Kimberly and Huft struck first, though, thanks to a five-yard touchdown run from the junior. It was his seventh straight carry on the drive, on which he marched for 43 yards alone.
Touchdown, #kimberlybulldogs. Who else but McKade Huft? A five-yard scamper and Kimberly leads the #goodingsenators 6-0 at 5:12 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/cCqKXOiBfj— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Gooding hit right back, when Jennings ran in a five-yard score of his own with under four minutes to go in the first quarter.
Shane Jennings runs untouched for five yards and the score for the #goodingsenators. XP blocked. 6-6 at 3:47 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/mAwRkxtch0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Each team continued to exchange blows. Gooding took the lead when senior running back Cade Morris punched in a seven-yard score, but Kimberly hit back through Etherington, who scored from one yard out to tie it at 12-12 with 6:37 to go in the first half.
Big man TD! Brant Etherington rumbles in for a one-yard score for the #kimberlybulldogs. Tied 12-12 with the #goodingsenators at 6:37 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/KXu4UcBLue— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
That was the score at the break, as neither explosive offense could quite get going. Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop attributed the tight scoreline to the level of the teams on the field.
“You know when you’re playing a team like Gooding,” Bishop said. “They’re good. They know how to win and have done it over the years. You just keep telling your guys to keep plugging along.”
After halftime, Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen came out to the sidelines, shouting “how fun is this football game?” trying to hype up his players.
It worked.
On Gooding’s opening drive, Jennings lofted one over the top to Morris, who had burned a Kimberly defensive back and turned it into 64 yards. A 16-yard pass to senior receiver Cayden Loveland set up a seven-yard touchdown scamper from Jennings to give Gooding a 19-12 advantage with under 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
#goodingsenators coach Cameron Andersen yelled out “Maserati Bronco.” I assume that means huge play. Shane Jennings to Cade Morris for 64. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Y0GT51XvXu— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Here’s a 7-yard Shane Jennings score, after he hit Cayden Loveland for 16 yards. #goodingsenators up 19-12 at 9:35 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/1qgsOXSrww— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
“People don’t understand the stuff that Shane Jennings does,” Andersen said. “He’s special.”
With under four minutes to go in the third quarter, Kimberly again fired back. After a punt, on the first play of a new drive, Hammond lobbed one over the top for sophomore Brett Bronson, who took it to the house for a 61-yard score.
Braxton Hammond ➡️ Brett Bronson for 61 yards and the score. #kimberlybulldogs and #goodingsenators all knotted up at 19-19 at 3:43 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/IDANFADxdZ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
On Kimberly’s next drive, Hammond found Huft for a 16-yard touchdown. Huft, who appeared a bit banged up, continued to gut it out for the Bulldogs.
“He’s going to give you everything he’s got, no matter what he’s feeling,” Bishop said. “He’s hurting sometimes, but he keeps going. You love having a kid like that.”
Jennings again showed why Andersen said he’s so special, orchestrating a 16-play, 83-yard drive, ending with a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior Andrew Prince. Again, the game was tied, this time at 26-26 with 3:47 to go.
Wow. Shane Jennings, 19 yards to Andrew Prince. Tie ballgame at 26-26 with 3:47 to go. #idpreps #goodingsenators #kimberlybulldogs pic.twitter.com/ybULxgcytC— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Huft would have none of that, though. On Kimberly’s second play from scrimmage in response to the score, he ran into traffic, sure to be tackled, only to emerge on the outside and scamper for 44 yards.
Milking the clock, the Bulldogs methodically moved toward the end zone before Etherington delivered the final blow.
“I just knew I had to score that touchdown and get us that win,” Etherington said.
Brant. Etherington. One yard for the score. #kimberlybulldogs lead #goodingsenators 33-26. Gooding has 12 seconds for a miracle. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8xIVTzff7S— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Gooding could not connect on its Hail Mary attempt, and the Kimberly sidelines erupted as the ball fell to the ground.
The final score of the Bulldogs’ last win over the Senators, in 2016, was also 33-26.
Jennings completed 9 of 20 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 23 times for 93 yards and two scores. Morris ran 18 times for 187 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 84 yards. Loveland had three catches for 58 yards, and Prince caught three balls for 43 yards and a score.
Andersen said Gooding will take many positives away from the loss, as a close game against quality competition, despite a disappointing result, gives his team a lot to learn moving forward.
On the other side of the field, Huft was wiping tears from his eyes after the game, overcome with emotion. He cited losing by eight points to Gooding in last year’s battle, which also decided the conference title.
This time, it was different. While Huft is excited and emotional about Friday’s result, he’s already looking toward the playoffs.
“We ain’t done yet,” Huft said. “It’s just got to be better and better each week.”
Other highlights
Braxton Hammond is picked by Cade Morris at 9:41 1Q. #goodingsenators #kimberlybulldogs #idpreps pic.twitter.com/1FxjB85uSL— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
END 1Q: #goodingsenators 6, #kimberlybulldogs 6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Gooding is in the red zone right now, hoping to take the lead. This run from Shane Jennings helped them get there. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/4otTneimHk
11:46 2Q-After a PI call in the end zone on a fourth down try gave Gooding a first down, Cade Morris punches one in from seven yards. #goodingsenators lead the #kimberlybulldogs 12-6. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/e64tCopaQX— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Shane Jennings does it all. He strips Blake Phillips for the #goodingsenators at 10:20 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Sq7WKtzpr2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Big sack by Nathaniel Bybee for the #kimberlybulldogs. #goodingsenators about to punt with 1:35 left in the half. Maybe time for one more Kimbery drive. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/2gNndNRX8n— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
What a play call. A big gain on the hook-and-ladder for the #kimberlybulldogs. They’re in #goodingsenators territory with 22 seconds left in the half. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/E6BJQdJdBZ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
HALF: #goodingsenators 12, #kimberlybulldogs 12— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Even so far, as the score indicates. This Braxton Hammond 4th down pass fell incomplete as Kimberly attempted to score just before the half. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/yjIddwPS02
Braxton Hammond finds McKade Huft for the 16-yard #kimberlybulldogs TD. They lead the #goodingsenators 26-19 at 9:58 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6QWt8kIvgq— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Big gain from Shane Jennings to Cayden Loveland. Good thing I’ve still got quick feet. #goodingsenators #idpreps pic.twitter.com/WJkiA4bTYb— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
By the way, this 44-yard run from McKade Huft help kickstart that TD drive. Dude is a monster. #idpreps #kimberlybulldogs pic.twitter.com/UOglgcwPZk— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
FINAL: #kimberlybulldogs 33, #goodingsenators 26— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Unreal game. Gooding’s Hail Mary comes up short. Kimberly is the SCIC champ. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/OzoMEwOBSr
