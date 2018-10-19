Try 1 month for 99¢
GOODING — With a conference championship-clinching win against Gooding on the line in a tie game and the ball one yard from the end zone, the Kimberly High School football team did something slightly unorthodox on Friday.

Instead of giving the ball to all-state junior running back McKade Huft, who had torched the Senators to the tune of 191 total yards (179 rushing) and two touchdowns, the Bulldogs opted to hand it to junior defensive lineman Brant Etherington.

Etherington pounded it in with 12 seconds remaining, giving Kimberly the final score it needed to knock off Gooding 33-26 and win the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference title.

“I told the coaches to take me out and put him in,” Huft said of Etherington. “I knew what he could do.”

The Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0) clinched District 4’s top seed in the 3A state playoffs and will face an at-large team yet to be determined. Gooding (7-2, 2-1) will face American Falls. Both games will be played next week.

Right from the start, the contest had the makings of a down-to-the-wire thriller. Kimberly senior quarterback Braxton Hammond was intercepted on Kimberly’s first drive, then Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings took a big sack. Neither defense was ready to give either team anything.

Kimberly and Huft struck first, though, thanks to a five-yard touchdown run from the junior. It was his seventh straight carry on the drive, on which he marched for 43 yards alone.

Gooding hit right back, when Jennings ran in a five-yard score of his own with under four minutes to go in the first quarter.

Each team continued to exchange blows. Gooding took the lead when senior running back Cade Morris punched in a seven-yard score, but Kimberly hit back through Etherington, who scored from one yard out to tie it at 12-12 with 6:37 to go in the first half.

That was the score at the break, as neither explosive offense could quite get going. Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop attributed the tight scoreline to the level of the teams on the field.

“You know when you’re playing a team like Gooding,” Bishop said. “They’re good. They know how to win and have done it over the years. You just keep telling your guys to keep plugging along.”

After halftime, Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen came out to the sidelines, shouting “how fun is this football game?” trying to hype up his players.

It worked.

On Gooding’s opening drive, Jennings lofted one over the top to Morris, who had burned a Kimberly defensive back and turned it into 64 yards. A 16-yard pass to senior receiver Cayden Loveland set up a seven-yard touchdown scamper from Jennings to give Gooding a 19-12 advantage with under 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

“People don’t understand the stuff that Shane Jennings does,” Andersen said. “He’s special.”

With under four minutes to go in the third quarter, Kimberly again fired back. After a punt, on the first play of a new drive, Hammond lobbed one over the top for sophomore Brett Bronson, who took it to the house for a 61-yard score.

On Kimberly’s next drive, Hammond found Huft for a 16-yard touchdown. Huft, who appeared a bit banged up, continued to gut it out for the Bulldogs.

“He’s going to give you everything he’s got, no matter what he’s feeling,” Bishop said. “He’s hurting sometimes, but he keeps going. You love having a kid like that.”

Jennings again showed why Andersen said he’s so special, orchestrating a 16-play, 83-yard drive, ending with a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior Andrew Prince. Again, the game was tied, this time at 26-26 with 3:47 to go.

Huft would have none of that, though. On Kimberly’s second play from scrimmage in response to the score, he ran into traffic, sure to be tackled, only to emerge on the outside and scamper for 44 yards.

Milking the clock, the Bulldogs methodically moved toward the end zone before Etherington delivered the final blow.

“I just knew I had to score that touchdown and get us that win,” Etherington said.

Gooding could not connect on its Hail Mary attempt, and the Kimberly sidelines erupted as the ball fell to the ground.

The final score of the Bulldogs’ last win over the Senators, in 2016, was also 33-26.

Jennings completed 9 of 20 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, and he ran 23 times for 93 yards and two scores. Morris ran 18 times for 187 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 84 yards. Loveland had three catches for 58 yards, and Prince caught three balls for 43 yards and a score.

Andersen said Gooding will take many positives away from the loss, as a close game against quality competition, despite a disappointing result, gives his team a lot to learn moving forward.

On the other side of the field, Huft was wiping tears from his eyes after the game, overcome with emotion. He cited losing by eight points to Gooding in last year’s battle, which also decided the conference title.

This time, it was different. While Huft is excited and emotional about Friday’s result, he’s already looking toward the playoffs.

“We ain’t done yet,” Huft said. “It’s just got to be better and better each week.”

Other highlights

