Watch Now: Gooding High School Senators win CapEd Mascot Match-up
Watch Now: Gooding High School Senators win CapEd Mascot Match-up

Gooding wins best mascot title

The CapEd Credit Union balloon visits Gooding's game against Kimberly on Friday at Gooding High School. The Gooding Senators mascot was voted the best during a Times-News and CapEd online contest.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

GOODING — The Gooding Senators won on the gridiron Friday night in overtime versus the Kimberly Bulldogs, but the school has another reason to celebrate.

The Senators also won best mascot in the Magic Valley in the Times-News and CapEd Credit Union Mascot Match-up contest.

Schools across south-central Idaho submitted videos showing their mascots and school spirit, and students and fans voted for their favorite.

The Senators came out on top, winning the most votes. Friday night, CapEd’s Todd Christensen and Paulo Gonzales along with Times-News Publisher Matt Sandberg presented the Senators with their trophy.

