CODY, Wyo. — The Burley Green Sox kept their championship hopes alive Monday with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Cheyenne Hawks (Wyoming) in the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.
Matt Evans delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. He came in the game as a pinch-hitter to deliver the decisive blow, and Drew Ferrin scored the winning run.
It was the second time this postseason Evans delivered the go-ahead RBI as a pinch-hitter. He did so on July 24 against the Idaho Falls Grizzlies to keep the Green Sox in the district tournament in an elimination game.
Burley and Cheyenne were locked in a back-and-forth struggle for most of the game as they teams exchanged runs. The final numbers were even, too: Cheyenne out-hit Burley 7-6, and both teams committed two errors.
Slayder Watterson pitched a complete game for the Green Sox, which was important for a team on its fourth day of play with a depleted bullpen. Watterson worked around four walks and three earned runs to pick up the win.
No one had a multi-hit game for the Green Sox, and the team didn’t register one extra-base hit. Burley simply got timely hitting when it needed to, and the lineup was patient at the plate, drawing seven walks.
Cheyenne was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, and Burley will move on to play Layton, Utah, on Tuesday, the final day of the tournament.
Burley has survived to this point in the tournament by beating the Alpenrose Red Sox (Oregon) and the Cody Cubs (Wyoming) before falling to the Wasilla Road Warriors (Alaska) on Sunday.
