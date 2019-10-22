MURTAUGH — Valley and Raft River’s volleyball teams have probably seen enough of each other for one season.
Valley beat the Trojans in back-to-back matches Tuesday at Murtaugh High School to win the Class 1A Division I District IV tournament and secure a spot in the state tournament.
The Vikings lost to Raft River in five sets on Monday, so by the time the two teams wrapped up play Tuesday night, they had played three matches and 14 sets against each other over the span of two days.
Since Raft River won earlier in the tournament, they only needed to win one of the two matches on Tuesday. Valley had a difficult task to overcome, but when the time came, they took care of business.
“It was awesome,” Valley coach Katie Clark said. “Everybody just fought for everything. We weren’t going to give up, they weren’t going to give up, and we overcame them.”
Valley took the first match with scores of 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8.
It was a back-and-forth contest of shifting momentum. Valley had the momentum early on and won the first set before Raft River took the next two. The Trojans took particular advantage of Valley’s inconsistent serving, tallying 14 points off service errors by the Vikings.
But when Valley fell behind 2-1 heading into the fourth set, they flipped the switch. They took five straight points to grab a 20-15 lead, and Raft River was unable to recover. The set-deciding point came on a service error by the Trojans.
The fifth set was also tightly-contested until it took four straight points and six of the final eight to come away with the win.
The second match was hardly less thrilling.
Valley won with scores of 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 25-17, but the pivotal moment came when the Vikings were down 24-16 in the third set. One more point would have given Raft River the set and a decisive advantage, but Valley rattled off 10 straight points to win. Railey Hodges pounded home the set-winning kill.
“Confidence is key with this team,” Clark said. “They don’t play well when they don’t have confidence. They’ve got to have the drive and communication and everything to come together and be a team.”
Valley is a young team with only one senior, Kelsey Dimond. Clark said she knew beating Raft River at this point in the season would be a challenge since the teams have now played each other five times.
“It’s hard. They’re competitors and they’re not going to back down,” Clark said. “We just had to bring it.”
The mutual respect between the two sides was apparent after the match. As both teams were awarded medals, the two head coaches, including Branden Severe for Raft River, briefly took the microphone and spoke to the whole audience in the gym about their admiration of their own teams and their opponents.
Valley will begin play in the state tournament on Nov. 1 at Lapwai High School. Raft River will play in a state play-in match on Saturday at Timberline High School for the last spot in the tournament field.
Clark said she was glad to avoid the play-in game by winning Tuesday’s match.
“The play-in game is going to be tough, so it’s awesome to not have to worry about that,” she said. “We can get healthy and get ready for state.”
