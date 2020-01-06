TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Clair Hodge has left her mark in many different areas, but she is going to carry one in particular on to the next level.
Hodge signed her letter of intent Monday afternoon to play volleyball for North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene.
"I've wanted to do this since I was a little girl," Hodge said. "So it's a dream come true and I'm super excited."
If the large crowd of family and friends that gathered to watch was any indication, she has had a busy high school career, which involved a lot of people. Outside of volleyball, she also played softball, where she was a third-team, all-conference outfielder in the Great Basin last year, she carried a high grade point average, and she was the senior class president.
Between games, practices, school and social time, it can be a lot to keep up with, she said.
"It's time management, and you have to sacrifice sometimes with social aspects," Hodge said. "Sometimes you have to stay home and do homework."
But of all her passions, volleyball is the one she wanted to pursue in college, and North Idaho College was where she wanted to play.
You have free articles remaining.
A few other schools recruited her, but she felt comfortable with North Idaho. When she visited the campus this past summer, she was sold.
"It just felt like home," Hodge said. "It was a home away from home. I loved the coach and I loved the campus."
The Bruins will miss Hodge's presence on the volleyball court. She was Twin Falls' lone first-team, all-conference representative this season.
Twin Falls head coach Andria Harshman said Hodge was someone that younger players could watch to learn from.
"She does so many things right, and she makes it seem easy on the court if you ever watch her play," Harshman told the crowd at Monday's signing. "She makes it seem seamless, and that's a coach's dream."
The senior has one more high school sports season left — softball, this spring. She said she it's meaningful for her since she knows it's her last one, before she shifts her focus to volleyball.
"I want to finish strong and finish out," she said. "I've played softball since I was a little girl. It's hard to give it up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.