COEUR d’ALENE — None of the three Magic Valley teams left in the state volleyball tournament came home with a championship Saturday, but all three managed to finish the year in the top four of their respective classes.
In Class 3A, Filer, lost to Sugar-Salem and Fruitland, and came up with a third place finish, and Gooding began the day with a loss to Fruitland to take fourth.
Lighthouse Christian ended its season with losses to Watersprings and Salmon River to take third place in 1A Division II.
Filer’s day began with a matchup against the eventual state champion, Sugar-Salem. The two teams met back in September, and the Diggers came away with the sweep. Filer played them closer the second time around, losing in four sets by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 17-25, 27-25.
Filer coach Tanya Beard said her team struggled in the first two sets, much like they did in the first matchup, but came back strong in the third set.
“We picked it up and played pretty well against them,” she said.
But the hole proved too big to dig out from.
Ella Fischer led Filer with 12 kills in the match, Halle Knight and Alexis Monson each had 14 assists, and Gracie Robinson added eight kills and a team-high five aces. Kelsie Snyder finished with 14 digs.
The Wildcats came up against Fruitland in the elimination match, but came up short again. They lost by scores of 25-22, 18-25, 25-11, 25-20.
Robinson led with 16 kills, Monson had eight kills and 15 assists, and Knight added 19 assists. Snyder finished with 13 digs, and Kailey Brown and Jazmine Smothers each finished with six blocks.
“I was happy to get third, but it wasn’t the ending we wanted,” Beard said. “But the girls played well.”
Gooding fell in four sets to Fruitland to end its season, 25-10, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11. Kassie Adkinson led with 12 kills and added 18 digs, Alx Roe had five kills, 19 digs and a block, and Ellie Stockham finished with four kills and 17 digs.
Lighthouse Christian lost in three sets to Watersprings, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 to begin the day, then fell in four sets, to Salmon River, 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16. Watersprings was the eventual state champion in 1A Division II.
