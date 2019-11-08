The Sawtooth and Snake River conferences released their all-conference teams Friday.
Lighthouse Christian's Maycee Holloway was the Sawtooth player of the year, and her teammate Kynlee Thornton was the offensive player of the year. Lauren Gomez and Jordan Morton, also from Lighthouse, made the first team. Castleford's Sydney Schoth was the conference defensive player of the year, and her coach, Josi Wells, was named coach of the year.
Castleford's Zailee Poulson and Eden Schilder, Carey's Kylie Wood and Felicity Black and Murtaugh's Alissa Chatelain rounded out the first team.
In the Snake River Conference, Valley's Katie Clark earned the honor of coach of the year, and Bailey Stephens was named player of the year. Fellow Vikings Justyce Schilz and Railey Hodges made the first team list.
Macie Larsen and Kamri Ottley (Raft River), Katrina Marsh (Shoshone) and Kayzia Gillette (Oakley) were first-team selections as well.
Below is the full list of both conference's selections as picked by the respective coaches.
All-Snake River Conference teams
Coach of the year: Katie Clark, Valley
Player of the year: Bailey Stephens, Valley
First team
Justyce Schilz, so., Valley
Macie Larsen, so., Raft River
Katrina Marsh, sr., Shoshone
Kamri Ottley, sr., Raft River
Railey Hodges, jr., Valley
Kayzia Gillette, sr., Oakley
Second team
Katie Perry jr., Shoshone
Hogan Burns, jr., Valley
Olivia Campbell, sr., Raft River
Lyzan Gillette, jr., Oakle
Lacee Power, fr., Oakley
Karlie Chapman, fr., Shoshone
Honorable mention
Kylee Salvesen, jr., Valley
Cierra Nielson, sr., Glenns Ferry
TaJah Galloska, sr., Glenns Ferry
Greta Morgan, jr., Valley
You have free articles remaining.
All-Sawtooth Conference teams
Coach of the year: Josi Wells, Castleford
Player of the year: Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Offensive Player of the year: Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian
Defensive player of the year: Sydney Schoth, Castleford
First team
Zailee Poulson, Castleford
Eden Schilder, Castleford
Kylie Wood, Carey
Felicity Black, Carey
Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh
Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian
Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian
Second team
Cassie Gibson, Hansen
Aubrey Mahannah, Castleford
Allison Nebeker, Murtaugh
Daniela Aguilar, Murtaugh
Lola Street, Sun Valley Community School
Ellie Boland, Lighthouse Christian
Kyta Seller, Hagerman
Honorable mention
Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County
Shelby Sanders, Camas County
Kourtney Black, Carey
Noelle LaFleur, Sun Valley Community School
Zoey Mitton, Castleford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.