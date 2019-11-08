{{featured_button_text}}

The Sawtooth and Snake River conferences released their all-conference teams Friday.

Lighthouse Christian's Maycee Holloway was the Sawtooth player of the year, and her teammate Kynlee Thornton was the offensive player of the year. Lauren Gomez and Jordan Morton, also from Lighthouse, made the first team. Castleford's Sydney Schoth was the conference defensive player of the year, and her coach, Josi Wells, was named coach of the year.

Castleford's Zailee Poulson and Eden Schilder, Carey's Kylie Wood and Felicity Black and Murtaugh's Alissa Chatelain rounded out the first team.

In the Snake River Conference, Valley's Katie Clark earned the honor of coach of the year, and Bailey Stephens was named player of the year. Fellow Vikings Justyce Schilz and Railey Hodges made the first team list.

Macie Larsen and Kamri Ottley (Raft River), Katrina Marsh (Shoshone) and Kayzia Gillette (Oakley) were first-team selections as well.

Below is the full list of both conference's selections as picked by the respective coaches.

All-Snake River Conference teams

Coach of the year: Katie Clark, Valley

Player of the year: Bailey Stephens, Valley

First team

Justyce Schilz, so., Valley

Macie Larsen, so., Raft River

Katrina Marsh, sr., Shoshone

Kamri Ottley, sr., Raft River

Railey Hodges, jr., Valley

Kayzia Gillette, sr., Oakley

Second team

Katie Perry jr., Shoshone

Hogan Burns, jr., Valley

Olivia Campbell, sr., Raft River

Lyzan Gillette, jr., Oakle

Lacee Power, fr., Oakley

Karlie Chapman, fr., Shoshone

Honorable mention

Kylee Salvesen, jr., Valley

Cierra Nielson, sr., Glenns Ferry

TaJah Galloska, sr., Glenns Ferry

Greta Morgan, jr., Valley

All-Sawtooth Conference teams

Coach of the year: Josi Wells, Castleford

Player of the year: Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Offensive Player of the year: Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian

Defensive player of the year: Sydney Schoth, Castleford

First team

Zailee Poulson, Castleford

Eden Schilder, Castleford

Kylie Wood, Carey

Felicity Black, Carey

Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh

Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian

Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian

Second team

Cassie Gibson, Hansen

Aubrey Mahannah, Castleford

Allison Nebeker, Murtaugh

Daniela Aguilar, Murtaugh

Lola Street, Sun Valley Community School

Ellie Boland, Lighthouse Christian

Kyta Seller, Hagerman

Honorable mention

Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County

Shelby Sanders, Camas County

Kourtney Black, Carey

Noelle LaFleur, Sun Valley Community School

Zoey Mitton, Castleford

