Burley 3, Preston 0
BURLEY— No. 3 Burley defeated No. 4 Preston in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14. Burley senior Makayla Tolman finished with 21 kills and three blocks, senior Mikayla Shirley had five aces and 23 digs, sophomore Sydney Searle finished with six kills, and junior Kelsie Pope passed out 27 assists and pulled up 11 digs.The Bobcats will host Pocatello on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the winner to move on to a play-in game on Saturday.
Pocatello 3, Twin Falls 1
POCATELLO—No. 6 Twin Falls fell to No. 5 Pocatello, 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 31-29 in the loser-out match. Leading the Bruins offense were sophomores Addison Fullmer and Brenley Hansen with 13 and seven kills, respectively. Senior Clair Hodge had 26 digs on the night. Pocatello will travel to Burley on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game with the winner to move on to a play-in game on Saturday.
3A District IV Tournament @Filer
Filer 3, Gooding 0
FILER —No. 1 Filer secured the semifinal win over No. 2 Gooding with a score of 25-14, 25-19, 25-15. Even in the 3-0 victory, the match turned into a back-and-forth fight between the Wildcats and Senators.
“The match started back and forth,” said Filer coach Tanya Beard. “We would get ahead by four points and Gooding would come back. It took us a while to warm up and get going. We pretty much dominated the sets.”
The Wildcats were led by junior Ella Fischer and sophomore Alexis Monson each with 11 kills. Senior setter Halle Knight finished with 19 assists and senior libero Kelsie Snyder led the defense with 18 digs. The Wildcats will face the Senators in the championship match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Gooding 3, Kimberly 2
FILER—No. 4 Kimberly was not quite able to come away with the upset of No. 2 Gooding, losing the five-set match, 25-27, 25-15, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14. Kassie Adkinson had 14 kills, 15 digs and 14 assists, Ellie Stockham had 11 kills and 22 digs, and Laney Owen had 10 kills and 21 assists for Gooding. The Senators will face the Wildcats in the championship match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 0
FILER—No. 3 Buhl suffered a 25-11, 27-25, 25-22 loss to No. 4 Kimberly, eliminating the Indians in the loser-out match.
1A DII District Tournament at Shoshone
Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 0
SHOSHONE— No. 4 Carey was unable top No. 1 Lighthouse Christian, falling in straight sets to the Lions in the semifinal match. The Lions controlled the match from the start, enroute to the 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 win over the Panthers. Junior Kynlee Thornton had 24 kills to lead Lighthouse Christian with senior Maycee Holloway following with seven. Holloway also dished out 36 assists. Juniors Ellie Boland and Ellie Jones each had five service aces. Senior Jordan Morton led the defense with six digs. Lighthouse Christian will play Castleford in the championship match and Carey will face Camas County on Wednesday.
Castleford 3, Murtaugh 1
SHOSHONE— No. 2 Castleford will face No. 1 Lighthouse Christian on Wednesday after dropping No. 3 Murtaugh, 25-17, 26-28, 25-18, 25-19 in the semi-final match. For the Wolves, senior setter Sydney Schoth finished with 45 assists. Junior Zailee Poulson had a team-high 14 kills followed by junior Aubrey Mahannah with 12, junior Zoey Mitton added 10 and junior Eden Schilder had eight. For the Castleford defense, sophomore Halle Ramos led with a team-high 28 digs and Schilder had 22.
“Murtaugh is a very solid volleyball team,” said Castleford assistant coach Alex Wells.
Murtaugh will play Hansen on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Camas County 3, Hagerman 0
SHOSHONE —No. 6 Camas County eliminated No. 7 Hagerman, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17. The Mushers will play Carey on Wednesday.
Hansen 3, Richfield 0
SHOSHONE —No. 5 Hansen earned the three set, 25-17, 25-11, 25-22 win over No. 9 Richfield eliminating the Tigers. The Huskies will play Murtaugh on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
