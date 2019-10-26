Saturday's volleyball state play-in matches sent two more Magic Valley teams to the state tournament.
Burley topped Bishop Kelly, 28-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16 to advance to the 4A state tournament in what coach Stephanie Shirley called a huge team effort.
Makayla Tolman had a team-high 33 kills and added four blocks and 23 digs, Mikayla Shirley finished with 31 digs, and Kelsi Pope had 38 assists and 13 digs.
The Bobcats will play Bonneville in Friday's quarterfinal at Coeur d'Alene High School. The 4A field also includes Wood River.
In Class 3A, Gooding grabbed the last spot in the state tournament field with a five-set win over South Fremont in Pocatello. The Senators won by scores of 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Kassie Adkinson finished with 20 kills, two blocks and 29 digs, Laney Owen had nine kills and two blocks, Ellie Stockham had eight kills and 20 digs, and Alx Roe added eight kills and 31 digs.
Gooding will play Fruitland in Friday's quarterfinal match at Lake City High School.
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho got a sweep in its last home match of the year Saturday, a 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 win over Southern Nevada. Taylor Burnham led in kills with 10, Alyssa Curtis added nine and three blocks, Grace Nelson had 11 assists while Sean Garvin added nine and seven digs, and Kylie Baumert chipped in with 13 digs.
The Golden Eagles will finish out the season at Salt Lake Community College next Saturday before beginning the Region 18 Tournament the next weekend.
