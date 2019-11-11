{{featured_button_text}}
2019 4th District All-Star Volleyball

South East's Makayla Tolman hits the ball during the 4th District All-Star Volleyball match Nov. 5 at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Great Basin Conference released its all-conference volleyball teams Monday.

Makayla Tolman of Burley won the conference's player of the year honor for the second straight season. Tolman was co-player of the year in 2018. Wood River first-year head coach Kristyn Rutland was named coach of the year after guiding the Wolverines to the state tournament.

Two seniors from the Magic Valley — Clair Hodge of Twin Falls and Emily Vandenberg of Wood River — made the conference's first team. The full all-conference squads and sportsperson of the year awards are below.

2019 4th District All-Star Volleyball

North West's Emily Vandenberg hits the ball during the 4th District All-Star Volleyball match Nov. 5 at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

All-Great Basin Conference sections

Coach of the year: Kristyn Rutland, Wood River

Player of the year: Makayla Tolman, Burley

First team

Lexi Bull, sr., Century

Abby Christensen, sr., Century

Madison Wilkes, sr., Pocatello

Matti Whitehead, jr., Preston

Clair Hodge, sr., Twin Falls

Emily Vandenberg, sr., Wood River

Second team

Mikayla Shirley, sr., Burley

Julia McNulty, sr., Century

Preslie Merrill, jr., Century

Calysta McCurdy, sr., Pocatello

Sariah Nilsen, sr., Wood River

Samantha Chambers, fr., Wood River

Third team

Kelsie Pope, jr., Burley

Kaia King, sr., Burley

Lane Elliot, jr., Canyon Ridge

Ashley Harris, sr., Century

Vanessa Peiffer, sr., Jerome

2019 4th District All-Star Volleyball

North East's Vanessa Peiffer bumps the ball back over the net against North West during the 4th District All-Star Volleyball match Tuesday at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Mercedes Bell, sr., Jerome

Chyanna Meyers, sr., Jerome

Bailey Seamons, sr., Minico

Emmalyn Swenson, sr., Minico

Natalia Magallon, sr., Mountain Home

Aaliyah Murdoch, sr., Pocatello

Hailey Roubidoux, sr., Pocatello

Hannah Stephenson, jr., Preston

Hailey Winward, jr., Preston

Abie Keller, sr., Preston

Hailey Meek, so., Preston

Brenley Hansen, so., Twin Falls

Josie Conley, sr., Wood River

Willa Laski, so., Wood River

Sportsperson of the year

Burley: Kelsie Pope

Canyon Ridge: Karlee Long

Century: Jacquelyn Christensen

Jerome: Vanessa Peiffer

Minico: Tylee Stroud

Mountain Home: KhiAnn Kaiser

Pocatello: Madison Wilkes

Preston: Ashlynn Sparks

Twin Falls: Madison Fitzgerald

Wood River: Sariah Nilsen

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments