The Great Basin Conference released its all-conference volleyball teams Monday.
Makayla Tolman of Burley won the conference's player of the year honor for the second straight season. Tolman was co-player of the year in 2018. Wood River first-year head coach Kristyn Rutland was named coach of the year after guiding the Wolverines to the state tournament.
Two seniors from the Magic Valley — Clair Hodge of Twin Falls and Emily Vandenberg of Wood River — made the conference's first team. The full all-conference squads and sportsperson of the year awards are below.
All-Great Basin Conference sections
Coach of the year: Kristyn Rutland, Wood River
Player of the year: Makayla Tolman, Burley
First team
Lexi Bull, sr., Century
Abby Christensen, sr., Century
Madison Wilkes, sr., Pocatello
Matti Whitehead, jr., Preston
Clair Hodge, sr., Twin Falls
Emily Vandenberg, sr., Wood River
Second team
Mikayla Shirley, sr., Burley
Julia McNulty, sr., Century
Preslie Merrill, jr., Century
Calysta McCurdy, sr., Pocatello
Sariah Nilsen, sr., Wood River
Samantha Chambers, fr., Wood River
Third team
Kelsie Pope, jr., Burley
Kaia King, sr., Burley
Lane Elliot, jr., Canyon Ridge
Ashley Harris, sr., Century
Vanessa Peiffer, sr., Jerome
Mercedes Bell, sr., Jerome
Chyanna Meyers, sr., Jerome
Bailey Seamons, sr., Minico
Emmalyn Swenson, sr., Minico
Natalia Magallon, sr., Mountain Home
Aaliyah Murdoch, sr., Pocatello
Hailey Roubidoux, sr., Pocatello
Hannah Stephenson, jr., Preston
Hailey Winward, jr., Preston
Abie Keller, sr., Preston
Hailey Meek, so., Preston
Brenley Hansen, so., Twin Falls
Josie Conley, sr., Wood River
Willa Laski, so., Wood River
Sportsperson of the year
Burley: Kelsie Pope
Canyon Ridge: Karlee Long
Century: Jacquelyn Christensen
Jerome: Vanessa Peiffer
Minico: Tylee Stroud
Mountain Home: KhiAnn Kaiser
Pocatello: Madison Wilkes
Preston: Ashlynn Sparks
Twin Falls: Madison Fitzgerald
Wood River: Sariah Nilsen
