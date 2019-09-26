FILER — If the start to each set was any indication, the Filer volleyball team did pretty well Thursday night.
The Wildcats got out to at least a 4-0 lead in each set to complete a 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 sweep over Buhl at Filer High School in a conference matchup.
“That always helps, then we just hope it continues throughout the match,” Filer coach Tanya Beard said.
It did continue throughout Thursday’s match, as Buhl kept it close to start before Filer dominated the second and third set.
After Filer raced out to a 5-0 lead early on, the Indians tied the set at 14 before Filer rattled off five straight points, including back-to-back kills by junior Ella Fischer to take control of the set.
Fischer remained hot in the second set, where she had a kill and an ace to help spark a 4-point lead. Buhl committed four service errors in the set, and Fischer pounded home the final kill for a 25-10 win.
Sophomore Alexis Monson sparked Filer’s strong final set with a pair of aces to help the team earn a 5-0 lead. Later, Fischer logged three consecutive kills during another five-point run for the Wildcats. Buhl took four of the final five points of the match, but it was too little, too late.
The Filer Wildcats, the defending Class 3A defending state champions, still have some work to do, according to Beard.
“I went into the locker room and told them what we were going to work on in practice and the things we need to get better at before districts,” the coach said after the game.
For Buhl, the loss was a learning experience as well, but for a different reason.
Head coach Denny Moretto, who has been with the volleyball program for two decades, retired after last year. But she returned the job a couple of weeks ago when the position opened up in the middle of the season, replacing Emily Stock.
“I only got to see one game before I had to come back into the program, so I’m starting pretty much from square one,” Moretto said. “So I’m using everything as a learning experience to try to figure out how I can best utilize all these kids.”
She also said it’s fun to be around the team again — even though that wasn’t in her plans this year.
“I love the kids. You do this for them,” she said. “It’s not the glory, it’s not anything else. I never showed up for that. That’s the whole reason to be here.”
