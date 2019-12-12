TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School senior Kelbie Standley could not be more excited about where she gets to play college volleyball. She signed her letter of intent Thursday to play for the College of Southern Idaho on the college’s campus in Twin Falls.
“It’s just home for me,” Standley said. “It’s local. This is the best volleyball in the program I think. Obviously they’ve showed it as national champions.”
The Golden Eagles are a perennially-successful junior college program, landing their most recent national championship just last season. Standley was a four-year varsity player at Canyon Ridge, and CSI head coach Jim Cartisser was familiar with her game long before she signed on Thursday, both from observing her on her club team and on her high school team.
Since she’s from Twin Falls, Standley will have an early advantage to train with CSI’s program in the spring before new players from out-of-state arrive.
“She will have a huge head start over the kids who are coming in internationally or from around the country,” Cartisser said.
Standley will join Brooke Weston, a Canyon Ridge graduate, on next year’s squad. Weston was a freshman for the Golden Eagles this season.
“I get to stay close to my family and some of my friends,” the athlete said.
Four of the players on CSI’s roster from this season are from Idaho — and three are from Twin Falls, including Weston, Kylie Baumert and Taylor Burnham.
Cartisser said he always has a vision about how he will utilize players from the area if he chooses to recruit them.
“I’ve had the ability to see her develop,” Cartisser said. “I never recruit a local kid unless I have a plan in my mind about how I can use them in my program.
“To have them come here and sit the bench is kind of a lose-lose for both of us,” he added. “I’ve got a plan for her, and as long as she develops as well as she has over the last few years, she should have a great two years here.”
