BURLEY — Burley volleyball standout Makayla Tolman had a lot of success in high school, so it only makes sense that she is moving on to a successful college program.
The senior signed her letter of intent to play for Brigham Young University Wednesday at Burley High School. BYU is one of the top programs in the country. The Cougars made the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament last year and have made the Sweet 16 each of the last seven years.
Tolman was on the varsity team for each of her four seasons at Burley and has been a key player on the team since she joined. The Bobcats made the state tournament each one of those years.
“All four years we went to state; a lot of that has to do with her,” Burley coach Stephanie Shirley told the group of family and friends gathered to watch the signing on Wednesday. “She’s been a huge asset to our team.”
That isn’t to say there wasn’t growth along the way. Tolman came in with a 6-foot-3 frame and plenty of natural ability. She was the Great Basin Conference player of the year in both her junior and senior seasons.
“Going into this year, we knew that she could hit the ball and was going to be a dominant player,” Shirley said. “She decided to to work on developing some leadership skills. She was a role model for the younger players and really supportive and encouraging of everyone on our team.”
Big-time colleges started to take notice of the athlete early in career.
Tolman said that an unofficial visit to BYU during her sophomore year was a key factor in her decision to play there.
“It just felt so normal and comfortable, and the coaches and all the girls just included me, even though they didn’t know who I was,” Tolman said. “But they were really nice, the campus was great, and the academics there are great. Everything just felt really good.”
Aside from the comfort level and the other positive qualities about the school, she said the team’s perennial success was important in the decision, too. Despite playing in four state tournaments in high school, her team never won a state championship.
At her next school, she hopes to have more opportunities to pursue titles.
“That was a big deal for me because I wanted to go somewhere where hopefully we will win a national championship,” Tolman said. “That was a really big goal for me.”
A sizable crowd of Tolman’s teammates and friends crowded the school library to watch the signing, and she spent several minutes afterward hugging and taking pictures with everyone.
She said that of all the memories that stick out about her volleyball career, being with her friends is at the top of the list.
“It’s just playing with some of my best friends and being with them every day,” she said. “Going on trips and spending that time with them, it creates so many memories.”
