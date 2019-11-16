TWIN FALLS — The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference has released its all-conference teams for football and volleyball.
In football, Gooding quarterback Shane Jennings earned offensive player of the year honors while Gooding senior Jared Conrad and Kimberly senior AJ Garrell were defensive players of the year. Jennings also earned first-team honors as a defensive back.
Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen was coach of the year.
In volleyball, Gooding’s Kassie Adkinson and Filer’s Ella Fischer were co-MVPs. Filer’s Kelsie Snyder and Lexi Monson also earned first-team honors along with Gooding’s Alx Roe and Ellie Stockham and Kimberly’s Emma Jensen.
Filer head coach Tanya Beard was the coach of the year.
The High Desert all-conference selections for boys and girls soccer were released as well. The Sun Valley Community School boys led the way with seven all-conference picks while the Cutthroat girls led with six.
The full all-conference teams for all three sports are listed below.
2019 All-SCIC football teams
Offensive player of the year: Shane Jennings, sr., Gooding
Coach of the year: Cameron Andersen, Gooding
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback: Heath Owens, so., Kimberly
Wide receivers: Colston Loveland, so., Gooding; Andrew Prince, sr., Gooding; Brett Bronson, jr., Kimberly
Running backs: McKade Huft, sr., Kimberly; Jonathon Carpenter, sr., Gooding
Offensive line: Cooper Pavkov, so., Gooding; Dakota Sage, so., Gooding; AJ Garrell, sr., Kimberly; Max Alger, sr., Kimberly; Trace Mayo, jr., Kimberly
Punter: Jabe Bennett, sr., Buhl
Defensive player of the year: Jared Conrad, sr., Gooding; AJ Garrell, sr., Kimberly
Defensive line: Preston Theimann, jr., Gooding; Dale Shaw, sr., Gooding; Trace Mayo, jr., Kimberly; Nathan Hayes, jr., Kimberly
Linebackers: Kurtis Adkinson, so., Gooding; Ethan Kulhanek, jr., Gooding; Max Alger, sr., Kimberly
Defensive backs: Shane Jennings, sr., Gooding; Logan Anderson, jr., Gooding; Brett Bronson, jr., Kimberly; McKade Huft, sr., Kimberly
Kicker: Jabe Bennett, sr., Buhl
SECOND TEAM
Wide receivers: Jared Conrad, sr., Gooding; Teagan Anderson, sr., Filer
Running backs: Marco Oviedo, sr., Buhl
Offensive line: Colton Page, sr., Gooding; Anthony Huber, sr., Gooding; Nathan Hayes, jr., Kimberly; Reese Jarvis, Senior, Buhl; Jose Cortes, sr., Buhl
Defensive line: Michael Ervin, sr., Gooding; Jose Cortes, sr., Buhl; Richard Garza, jr., Buhl; Cooper Trease, jr., Filer; Trevor Hammond, jr., Kimberly
Linebackers: Eli Azavedo, jr., Buhl
Defensive backs: Jade Juker, sr., Buhl; Drexler Jaynes, jr., Buhl
2019 All-SCIC volleyball teams
MVPs: Kassie Adkinson, sr., Gooding; Ella Fischer, jr., Filer
Coach of the year: Tanya Beard, Filer
FIRST TEAM
Kelsie Snyder, sr., Filer; Alx Roe, so., Gooding; Emma Jensen, jr., Kimberly; Lexi Monson, so., Filer; Ellie Stockham, jr., Gooding
SECOND TEAM
Gracie Robinson, sr., Filer; Halle Knight, sr., Filer; Kori Gartner, sr., Filer; Laney Owen, sr., Gooding; Taelar Lively, sr., Buhl; Rayn Kunau, sr., Kimberly
2019 All-High Desert boys soccer teams
BLISS
Alan Cordova
Alex Cruz
Kaleb Gabriel
Jesse Swift
BUHL
Dustin Dominguez
Jose Limas
DECLO
Duncan Blackmon
FILER
Joseph Bertao
Austin Jarolimek
GOODING
Carlos Contreras
Andrew Gonzalez
Armando Hernandez
Miguel Rodriguez
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Shea Brokaw
Cash Dart
Trevor Harmon
Ridley Lindstrom
Max Moss
Mikel Sanchez du-Pont
Fletcher Stumph
WENDELL
Agustin Calderon
Juan Diaz
2019 All-High Desert girls soccer teams
SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Alli Rathfon
Rylee Whorton
Christine Estep
Caroline Estep
Falon Hanna
Aubrey Duffield
KIMBERLY
Beza Armstrong
Payton Jackman
Isabella Osterman
Madison Smith
WENDELL
Yadira Guzman Alvarez
Gracie Emery
Kyla Teixeira
GOODING
Aisha Clarke
Jessica Torres
Laura Thompson
DECLO
Amanda Bott
Kayle Koyle
FILER
Cassie Madsen
Taylor Zamora
BUHL
Alondra Quezada
