{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference has released its all-conference teams for football and volleyball.

In football, Gooding quarterback Shane Jennings earned offensive player of the year honors while Gooding senior Jared Conrad and Kimberly senior AJ Garrell were defensive players of the year. Jennings also earned first-team honors as a defensive back.

Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen was coach of the year.

In volleyball, Gooding’s Kassie Adkinson and Filer’s Ella Fischer were co-MVPs. Filer’s Kelsie Snyder and Lexi Monson also earned first-team honors along with Gooding’s Alx Roe and Ellie Stockham and Kimberly’s Emma Jensen.

Filer head coach Tanya Beard was the coach of the year.

The High Desert all-conference selections for boys and girls soccer were released as well. The Sun Valley Community School boys led the way with seven all-conference picks while the Cutthroat girls led with six.

The full all-conference teams for all three sports are listed below.

Football - Fruitland Vs. Gooding

Gooding's Jon Carpenter takes the handoff from quarterback Shane Jennings Friday evening, Sept. 6, 2019, at Gooding High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

2019 All-SCIC football teams

Offensive player of the year: Shane Jennings, sr., Gooding

Coach of the year: Cameron Andersen, Gooding

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback: Heath Owens, so., Kimberly

Wide receivers: Colston Loveland, so., Gooding; Andrew Prince, sr., Gooding; Brett Bronson, jr., Kimberly

Running backs: McKade Huft, sr., Kimberly; Jonathon Carpenter, sr., Gooding

Offensive line: Cooper Pavkov, so., Gooding; Dakota Sage, so., Gooding; AJ Garrell, sr., Kimberly; Max Alger, sr., Kimberly; Trace Mayo, jr., Kimberly

Punter: Jabe Bennett, sr., Buhl

Defensive player of the year: Jared Conrad, sr., Gooding; AJ Garrell, sr., Kimberly

Defensive line: Preston Theimann, jr., Gooding; Dale Shaw, sr., Gooding; Trace Mayo, jr., Kimberly; Nathan Hayes, jr., Kimberly

Linebackers: Kurtis Adkinson, so., Gooding; Ethan Kulhanek, jr., Gooding; Max Alger, sr., Kimberly

Defensive backs: Shane Jennings, sr., Gooding; Logan Anderson, jr., Gooding; Brett Bronson, jr., Kimberly; McKade Huft, sr., Kimberly

Kicker: Jabe Bennett, sr., Buhl

SECOND TEAM

Wide receivers: Jared Conrad, sr., Gooding; Teagan Anderson, sr., Filer

Running backs: Marco Oviedo, sr., Buhl

Offensive line: Colton Page, sr., Gooding; Anthony Huber, sr., Gooding; Nathan Hayes, jr., Kimberly; Reese Jarvis, Senior, Buhl; Jose Cortes, sr., Buhl

Defensive line: Michael Ervin, sr., Gooding; Jose Cortes, sr., Buhl; Richard Garza, jr., Buhl; Cooper Trease, jr., Filer; Trevor Hammond, jr., Kimberly

Linebackers: Eli Azavedo, jr., Buhl

Defensive backs: Jade Juker, sr., Buhl; Drexler Jaynes, jr., Buhl

Volleyball - Buhl Vs. Gooding

Gooding's Kassie Adkinson hits the ball against Buhl during their volleyball match Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gooding High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

2019 All-SCIC volleyball teams

MVPs: Kassie Adkinson, sr., Gooding; Ella Fischer, jr., Filer

Coach of the year: Tanya Beard, Filer

FIRST TEAM

Kelsie Snyder, sr., Filer; Alx Roe, so., Gooding; Emma Jensen, jr., Kimberly; Lexi Monson, so., Filer; Ellie Stockham, jr., Gooding

SECOND TEAM

Gracie Robinson, sr., Filer; Halle Knight, sr., Filer; Kori Gartner, sr., Filer; Laney Owen, sr., Gooding; Taelar Lively, sr., Buhl; Rayn Kunau, sr., Kimberly

2019 All-High Desert boys soccer teams

BLISS

Alan Cordova

Alex Cruz

Kaleb Gabriel

Jesse Swift

BUHL

Dustin Dominguez

Jose Limas

DECLO

Duncan Blackmon

FILER

Joseph Bertao

Austin Jarolimek

GOODING

Carlos Contreras

Andrew Gonzalez

Armando Hernandez

Miguel Rodriguez

SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Shea Brokaw

Cash Dart

Trevor Harmon

Ridley Lindstrom

Max Moss

Mikel Sanchez du-Pont

Fletcher Stumph

WENDELL

Agustin Calderon

Juan Diaz

Girls Soccer - Kimberly vs. Wendell

Kimberly's Isabella Osterman (17) and Wendell's Yoseline Acevedo-Alvarez battle for the ball Sept. 24 at Wendell High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

2019 All-High Desert girls soccer teams

SUN VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Alli Rathfon

Rylee Whorton

Christine Estep

Caroline Estep

Falon Hanna

Aubrey Duffield

KIMBERLY

Beza Armstrong

Payton Jackman

Isabella Osterman

Madison Smith

WENDELL

Yadira Guzman Alvarez

Gracie Emery

Kyla Teixeira

GOODING

Aisha Clarke

Jessica Torres

Laura Thompson

DECLO

Amanda Bott

Kayle Koyle

FILER

Cassie Madsen

Taylor Zamora

BUHL

Alondra Quezada

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments