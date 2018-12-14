HAZELTON — With around three minutes remaining in Friday night’s boys basketball contest between Valley High School and Wendell, the difference of just one score separated the two teams.
That had been the case for the majority of the contest, but, all of a sudden, it was like a switch flipped in the Vikings.
Valley went on a 15-6 run in the final three minutes of the battle to earn a 61-49 victory over the Trojans.
“I liked the way we responded, having a two-point game, then a 10-point game,” Valley senior guard Jason Hardy said. “We came back well.”
The No. 4 Vikings (4-3) looked set to cruise to a victory in the early stages of the game, as Hardy got them off on the front foot with some hot shooting.
The senior made his first three 3-point attempts, while seniors Alex Korom and Fabian Juarez also knocked down triples in the first quarter, giving the Vikings a 21-12 lead after that frame.
However, the Trojans (3-4) began to march back, tightening the gap to just four points at halftime. Sophomore Zane Kelsey’s nine points had a lot to do with that, and, once the Vikings saw the intent of the Trojans, they realized it wasn’t going to be as easy as it once appeared.
“When we got out to a good lead and they weathered that storm, I knew it was gonna come down to the end,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said.
Brian Hardy said the game started to favor Wendell when it slowed down a bit. In the beginning of the contest, Valley was able to utilize its speed and tempo with few breaks in the game.
Once fouls started rolling in more regularly and stoppages continued to pile up, Wendell was able to catch back up.
However, every punch thrown by the Trojans was answered by the Vikings, no matter how close it got.
Wendell pulled to within two points near the end of the third quarter, before Valley senior Zane Mussmann knocked down two free throws to stretch the Vikings’ lead to four heading into the final period.
Mussmann’s involvement was a theme that continued to grow in the final minutes of the contest, but, at that point, the Trojans were right there.
“I felt like we competed,” Wendell head coach AJ Kelsey said. “It was good...I feel like our kids are better now than when we started, and we’re going to hopefully keep heading that way.”
When Zane Kelsey scored to cut Valley’s lead to 44-43 with about four minutes to go in the contest, it looked like Wendell could snatch its first lead since it was up 11-9 early in the first.
That’s where Mussmann came in.
The 6-foot-6 senior took over, scoring 11 of Valley’s final 17 points and 24 in total to help the Vikings pull away. Those scores included a layup through a foul, after which he finished a three-point play. Then, after a Hardy bucket, Mussmann intercepted the ensuing Wendell inbound and laid it in for a score that stretched Valley’s lead to nine points.
Mussmann said he and the Vikings just had to keep grinding it out and they’d find their groove.
“There’s certain stages of the game where we don’t execute with one guy,” Mussmann said. “Then another guy can step in and help out a lot.”
Eventually, Mussmann would push Valley’s advantage to 14 points, before Wendell senior Kyler Lukesh scored a layup at the buzzer to bring the final score to a 12-point difference.
Along with Mussmann’s 24, Jason Hardy finished with 13 points for the Vikings.
“They have to be a one-two combo,” Brian Hardy said of his high-scoring duo. “There’s also times where teams are gonna key on them and we need other guys to step up. We’re still feeling that out.”
Zane Kelsey led Wendell with 13 points on the night, while Lukesh and senior Blake Hughes chipped in with nine.
The Vikings, who were the runner-up in last season’s 1A Division I state playoffs, started the season in a bit of a rut, playing stiff competition to help prepare them for the rest of the campaign.
They had lost two straight and three of their last four entering Friday night, but wanted to utilize the Wendell contest as a way to get back on track.
Brian Hardy said he’s not concerned with his team’s record as long as its getting better, while Jason Hardy added that all the tough games will set them up and get them to play better basketball when it truly counts in conference play.
The win over Wendell was a good start.
“Coming off two tough losses, that’s tough but we wanted to start a winning streak, but you’ve got to start with one,” Jason Hardy said. “That’s what we did tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.