HAZELTON — After a 4-8 start to its season, the Valley High School girls basketball team had to find a way to turn things around.
Over the holiday break, when the Vikings had about two weeks between contests, head coach Jamie Kohtz said the team began to really come together and find ways to figure things out.
Having won six of their last seven games, Valley made it seven of eight, heading into the Snake River Conference tournament, with a 43-37 win over Declo on Thursday.
“Over Christmas break, the girls worked really hard,” Kohtz said. “We practiced and worked on our defense, trying to improve team defense and since break, they’ve really stepped up the intensity in every game we’ve had.”
The Vikings, who lost to the Hornets, 42-40, in their second game of the season, jumped out to a 10-5 lead after one quarter, before Declo’s 11-6 run in the second evened the score at halftime.
Valley led, 26-22, entering the final frame, and outscored Declo, 17-15, in the fourth to finalize the victory.
“It was tight the entire game,” Kohtz said. “It was back-and-forth and came down to the last minute. Declo is a tough team and it was a really good win for us.”
Kohtz said the outcome was a credit to her team’s toughness, particularly on defense. On offense, the Vikings were led by a duo of sophomores, as Bailey Stephens scored 15 and Makenna Kohtz added 13. Senior Katie Johnson and sophomore Railey Hodges pulled down seven rebounds apiece.
Senior Mattie Ramsey poured in a game-high of 16 for Declo.
The game, which was concluded the regular season for both squads, will particularly help the Vikings as they turn toward the postseason with hopes of making a deep run.
“It was great to have a game like tonight’s, where we really had to play tough from start to finish,” Jamie Kohtz said. “Hopefully, we can carry that into districts.”
