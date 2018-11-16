POCATELLO — For 48 minutes, little separated the Valley and Oakley High School football teams.
At the end, only two points separated them.
In the 1A Division I state title game on Friday at Holt Arena, both teams showed they belonged, and, in the dying moments of the game, both teams appeared poised to win it.
At the end, the Vikings braved the storm of Oakley’s final drive that ended 24 yards shy of the end zone and, after answering every question Oakley asked of them, took the state championship with a 42-40 victory.
“I’m speechless right now,” Valley senior quarterback Jason Hardy said. “Couldn’t be happier to be a part of this team and to play with all these great guys.”
The Vikings (11-1) and Hornets (9-3) went back-and-forth throughout the rematch (Valley beat a hobbled Oakley team 50-8 on Sept. 21). Valley took a 6-0 lead when Hardy found senior Jacob Schilz for a 53-yard score, and Oakley answered with back-to-back scores by junior Josh Nyman and senior Jake Pulsipher to take a 16-6 lead. The Vikings made it 16-14 at the break when Hardy hit senior Zack Gomez for a touchdown as time expired.
HALF: #oakleyhornets 16, #valleyvikings 14— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
What a way to end the half. Jason Hardy lobs it to Zack Gomez who *just* got over the line for a score as time expired. Fun battle so far. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/tsRAbI2Sj4
Valley took the lead back to start the second half on a Hardy score, before Oakley senior quarterback Tate Cranney found Chandler Jones for a nine-yard touchdown. When Hardy linked up with senior Zane Mussmann to give Valley a 28-24 advantage, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the Hornets would hit right back.
This is the WORST camera work ever, but I promise, this was an 11-yard TD pass on 4th and goal from Jason Hardy to Zane Mussmann. #valleyvikings lead #oakleyhornets 28-24 at 11:53 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Pjulp1O4WP— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
“That’s what we expected out of a great team like Oakley,” Hardy said. “They fought and tested us.”
Oakley made it inside Valley’s 10-yard line and looked set to retake the lead. Instead, Cranney’s pass was intercepted by senior Nic Anderson and returned 93 yards to give Valley a two-score cushion.
Wowwww Nic Anderson intercepts Tate Cranney and takes it 93 yards the other way for a #valleyvikings TD. They lead the #oakleyhornets 36-24. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9XRVyjESSD— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Hardy said the Vikings knew it wasn’t over, but having that 36-24 lead gave them a bit more confidence down the stretch.
But, when Pulsipher scored a 62-yard touchdown run with seven minutes to go and Cranney hit Jones again for a score four minutes later, the Vikings found themselves behind once again.
This is some Willis Reed, Curt Schilling bloody sock-type stuff. Cranney lobs one to Jones, who pulls down the 15-yard TD. #oakleyhornets take a 40-36 lead at 2:52 4Q. #idpreps #valleyvikings pic.twitter.com/26IPzouP7y— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
They wouldn’t be for long, though.
“Our motto is grind, strain, finish,” Gomez said. “We’re gonna grind through the whole thing and we’re gonna finish strong.”
On the second play of Valley’s next series, Hardy launched a 49-yard pass to junior Ike Godfrey. On the next play, he found Mussmann again for a touchdown. With 1:39 left, Valley had a two-point advantage to protect.
This game is going off the rails now. Hardy to Mussmann again from 19 yards for a #valleyvikings TD at 1:39 4Q. Valley leads the #oakleyhornets 42-40. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TnUbPGYYeT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Oakley managed to run 12 plays in that time, but the 12th, with nine seconds on the clock, was a quick pass to Nyman, who slipped as he tried to get out of bounds. The clock ticked down to zero, and the Vikings flung their helmets in the air and hugged one another to celebrate their triumph.
FINAL: #valleyvikings 42, #oakleyhornets 40— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
An incredible 1A-DI state title game sees Valley come out on top as time ran out when Oakley couldn’t get out of bounds. The Vikings are champs for the first time since 2015. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/NPCdAcRQ2F
After the game, when asked how the way the Vikings held on was a testament to his team, Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis pointed to a four-letter word on the back of his Valley Vikings football hat.
“We have a little tag called, 'Grit,'” Jarvis said. “We’ve talked about it all year. It’s what we’ve got.”
The Hornets could only watch as their conference rivals celebrated their first championship since 2015 and reflect upon their title game loss, Oakley’s second in three years.
Oakley head coach Kade Craner didn’t have much to say after the contest, but did offer praise for the seniors that got them there, including standouts Austin Bedke, Cranney and Pulsipher. Cranney had been told his career was over twice this season, only to come back and excel in the state championship game with a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and a broken femur.
“Heart and soul,” Craner said, shaking his head. “Heart and soul. They make me proud to be a coach.”
Few of Valley's players on the field Friday night were a part of the 2015 championship. Hardy was, but he recognized the difference in feeling, being a leader and one of his team’s most important players this time.
Jarvis, who won the state title as a player with Valley in 1990, is familiar with what it all means to his players.
“It was fun as a player, but it’s better as a coach,” he said. “You don’t realize it when you’re a player, how big it is. These kids will understand it someday.”
Other highlights
On 4th down, the #valleyvikings get a stop at 7:45 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/acwG0JjHyl— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Zack Gomez fumbles and Jake Pulsipher recovers for the #oakleyhornets at 3:25 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7De3FjW1aJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Jason Hardy is picked by Jase Berlinguet at 11:27 2Q. #oakleyhornets #valleyvikings #idpreps pic.twitter.com/JFBZMEDBC2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
A six-yard TD run for Josh Nyman (and a quick flash of my life before my eyes). #oakleyhornets lead #valleyvikings 8-6 at 6:10 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uO2renj1Ti— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Jump ball and Jake Pulsipher comes down with the pick for the #oakleyhornets at 5:23 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/BC3rCrJVST— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
And one-play after he picked off Jason Hardy, Jake Pulsipher runs in a long TD. #oakleyhornets lead the #valleyvikings 16-6 at 5:11 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/hjLq4K87tu— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
With the #valleyvikings threatening, the #oakleyhornets come up big with a sack. Valley has time for one more play from the 11 before the half ends. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/gc67al3lC7— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Josh Nyman fumbles and the #valleyvikings recover. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uMQpcD0mXO— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Jason Hardy goes beast mode. I almost stopped recording a couple times, but he somehow scores the six-yard TD at 7:41 3Q. #valleyvikings take a 20-16 lead over the #oakleyhornets pic.twitter.com/zDa9ewKn84— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Austin Bedke HOPS. #idpreps #oakleyhornets pic.twitter.com/1mU4K6KPqu— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Tate Cranney (remember, the one with the torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and broken femur) to Chandler Jones for a nine-yard TD. #oakleyhornets lead the #valleyvikings 24-20 at 4:14 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/m8g7xsanIs— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Oh my what a catch by Zane Mussmann. #valleyvikings #idpreps pic.twitter.com/X2tDNFFq4Y— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Jake Pulsipher has been making plays all day. He gets to the outside and burns the #valleyvikings for a 62-yard TD at 6:55 4Q. The #oakleyhornets trail 36-32. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6ZkHAXcdbF— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Pulsipher AGAIN. A big pick and return at 5:49 4Q. #idpreps #oakleyhornets pic.twitter.com/wRM27qPAET— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Miscommunication and Cranney takes a sack on third down. #valleyvikings #oakleyhornets #idpreps pic.twitter.com/66CeLvHLVR— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Somehow, Cranney finds Chandler Jones for a first down conversion. #idpreps #oakleyhornets #valleyvikings pic.twitter.com/sdasEZtnPp— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Some more #valleyvikings celebrations. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/M5cLw7FGO4— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.