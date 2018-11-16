Try 1 month for 99¢

POCATELLO — For 48 minutes, little separated the Valley and Oakley High School football teams.

At the end, only two points separated them.

In the 1A Division I state title game on Friday at Holt Arena, both teams showed they belonged, and, in the dying moments of the game, both teams appeared poised to win it.

At the end, the Vikings braved the storm of Oakley’s final drive that ended 24 yards shy of the end zone and, after answering every question Oakley asked of them, took the state championship with a 42-40 victory.

“I’m speechless right now,” Valley senior quarterback Jason Hardy said. “Couldn’t be happier to be a part of this team and to play with all these great guys.”

The Vikings (11-1) and Hornets (9-3) went back-and-forth throughout the rematch (Valley beat a hobbled Oakley team 50-8 on Sept. 21). Valley took a 6-0 lead when Hardy found senior Jacob Schilz for a 53-yard score, and Oakley answered with back-to-back scores by junior Josh Nyman and senior Jake Pulsipher to take a 16-6 lead. The Vikings made it 16-14 at the break when Hardy hit senior Zack Gomez for a touchdown as time expired.

Valley took the lead back to start the second half on a Hardy score, before Oakley senior quarterback Tate Cranney found Chandler Jones for a nine-yard touchdown. When Hardy linked up with senior Zane Mussmann to give Valley a 28-24 advantage, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the Hornets would hit right back.

“That’s what we expected out of a great team like Oakley,” Hardy said. “They fought and tested us.”

Oakley made it inside Valley’s 10-yard line and looked set to retake the lead. Instead, Cranney’s pass was intercepted by senior Nic Anderson and returned 93 yards to give Valley a two-score cushion.

Hardy said the Vikings knew it wasn’t over, but having that 36-24 lead gave them a bit more confidence down the stretch.

But, when Pulsipher scored a 62-yard touchdown run with seven minutes to go and Cranney hit Jones again for a score four minutes later, the Vikings found themselves behind once again.

They wouldn’t be for long, though.

“Our motto is grind, strain, finish,” Gomez said. “We’re gonna grind through the whole thing and we’re gonna finish strong.”

On the second play of Valley’s next series, Hardy launched a 49-yard pass to junior Ike Godfrey. On the next play, he found Mussmann again for a touchdown. With 1:39 left, Valley had a two-point advantage to protect.

Oakley managed to run 12 plays in that time, but the 12th, with nine seconds on the clock, was a quick pass to Nyman, who slipped as he tried to get out of bounds. The clock ticked down to zero, and the Vikings flung their helmets in the air and hugged one another to celebrate their triumph.

After the game, when asked how the way the Vikings held on was a testament to his team, Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis pointed to a four-letter word on the back of his Valley Vikings football hat.

“We have a little tag called, 'Grit,'” Jarvis said. “We’ve talked about it all year. It’s what we’ve got.”

The Hornets could only watch as their conference rivals celebrated their first championship since 2015 and reflect upon their title game loss, Oakley’s second in three years.

Oakley head coach Kade Craner didn’t have much to say after the contest, but did offer praise for the seniors that got them there, including standouts Austin Bedke, Cranney and Pulsipher. Cranney had been told his career was over twice this season, only to come back and excel in the state championship game with a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and a broken femur.

“Heart and soul,” Craner said, shaking his head. “Heart and soul. They make me proud to be a coach.”

Few of Valley's players on the field Friday night were a part of the 2015 championship. Hardy was, but he recognized the difference in feeling, being a leader and one of his team’s most important players this time.

Jarvis, who won the state title as a player with Valley in 1990, is familiar with what it all means to his players.

“It was fun as a player, but it’s better as a coach,” he said. “You don’t realize it when you’re a player, how big it is. These kids will understand it someday.”

