TWIN FALLS — It’s not too often Twin Falls Christian Academy has a student sign on to play sports for a Division II college.
This fall, Twin Falls Christian Academy senior Victoria Glaze will leave the Magic Valley to play volleyball for Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. — a National Christian College Athletic Association Division II school. Her high school hosted a signing event Thursday in the gymnasium.
“(Glaze has) fallen in love with the sport of volleyball, and she’s very committed to it,” Twin Falls Christian Academy Principal Brent Walker told the Times-News. “It’s fun to see someone who puts their all into something, and celebrate that.”
The Class of 2019 has seven graduates altogether, and it’s kind of unusual for the school to see a student sign on to play sports for a four-year college, he said.
“Sports is a great arena for teaching,” Walker said. “It’s a great character training tool.”
During the ceremony, Glaze was congratulated by Andria Harshman, her coach at Club Canyon. Glaze — known as “Vic” or “V” by her teammates — has been on the club’s volleyball team for three years. She’s also played on her academy’s junior high and high school teams.
“She’s a competitor,” Harshman said. “She has a desire to win because she hates to lose. That quality is hard to find.”
Glaze said she’s felt competitive against her two older sisters, who also played college sports. But she believes her Christian faith adds to her integrity and dedication in volleyball. Glaze doesn’t let her fear of losing get in her way during a match.
“You make a mistake, you just gotta focus on the next point,” she said.
The highlight of her time playing volleyball has been winning a tournament against other Christian schools for two years in a row.
Glaze said she visited a couple of colleges during her search, having narrowed it down to about 10 that met her criteria. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, then go on to get a master’s in architecture so she can become an architectural engineer. Construction has intrigued her since she was a child.
“I was kind of that weird girl who liked to watch Bob the Builder,” Glaze said.
She chose Bob Jones University because the coach and the team were welcoming, making her feel like she was home.
“Victoria demonstrates all the qualities we look for in our student athletes,” Bob Jones University Women’s Volleyball Coach Vickie Denny said in a statement. “She is an outstanding student who excels in the classroom and she is also a true competitor on the volleyball court.”
Glaze’s love for volleyball was nurtured in her youth when she attended the College of Southern Idaho’s summer camps. Jim and Heidi Cartisser introduced her to the sport.
“It’s just such a team sport,” Glaze said. “You have instant friends. You’re always working hard. You’re dedicated and disciplined.”
Benton Glaze, Victoria’s father, said the Twin Falls Christian Academy has helped his daughter grow as a person.
“She’s pretty relaxed when she plays and she tries to motivate her teammates,” he said. “It’s exciting to know that she has other opportunities.”
